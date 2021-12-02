ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the Marvel movie Steve Jobs didn't like

By Entrepreneur en Español
Westport News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe perfectionism of the founder of Apple had incredible aspects and others ... not so much. Steve Jobs had avery demanding opinion on absolutely everything. When his son Reed was nine years old, the businessman took him to see Iron Man 2 . Such...

Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
Popculture

Is Disney+ Finally Adding This Classic Movie?

Disney+ may be adding one of the company's most beloved classic animated movies to its catalog soon: Disney's American Legends. The move has not been confirmed yet, but a report by Deja View Stream assembled all of the clues so far. Fans of the iconic film may soon be in for a treat.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Disney+ Removed Two Marvel Movies

Two Marvel movies that helped pave the road to the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise have now been removed from Disney+. The 2005 Fantastic Four movie and its sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer were pulled from the Disney+ streaming library as of today, December 1, 2021. Fantastic Four has actually had a pretty surprising run on Disney, as the streaming service removed it from the content library back in early August, only to quietly return it just days later. With both of the 2000s Fantastic Four movies now gone, only Josh Trank's infamous Fantastic Four reboot film remains, along with two animated series from the '90s and 2000s (respectively).
MOVIES
TVOvermind

10 Movies That Weren’t Supposed to Have Sequels but Did

There are certain stories in Hollywood that were meant to be one and done. However, for various reasons, these stories are often brought back to life in the form of a sequel. After all, if there’s one thing we know about the entertainment industry, it’s that studios are not going to pass up on any opportunity to make money. Over the years, there have been many movies that have gotten sequels even though the original films were meant to stand alone. While some of these sequels have spawned into entire movie franchises, others ended up being serious flops that probably shouldn’t have ever made it to see the light of day. Keep reading to see 10 movies that weren’t supposed to have sequels but did.
MOVIES
NBC Philadelphia

‘Encanto' Is Disney Animation's 60th Film, and Critics Say It's Among the Best

Disney's "Encanto" has been largely praised by critics for its animation style, diversity and "spellbinding" songs. It currently holds a 93% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 69 reviews. Due out in theaters ahead of Thanksgiving, Disney's latest animated film centers on the Madrigals, a family who live hidden in...
MOVIES
Business Insider

I wore the same outfit for a week, as part of a productivity hack promoted by Steve Jobs — but it didn't really work. After speaking to psychologists, I'm not surprised.

Steve Jobs used to wear the same outfit every day in order to reduce decision fatigue. I put the strategy to the test to see if it improved my performance at work. It didn't initially. Psychologists say that while habits help improve our decision-making, other factors matter too. Lots of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Polygon

Spider-Man producer says No Way Home isn’t Marvel’s last Spider-Man movie

The release of Spider-Man: No Way Home is only a few weeks away, and thanks to a feverish presale ticket hustle, the movie may become the first $100 million opening weekend the U.S. box office has seen in two years. The new Marvel movie has the air of a grand finale: Not only does it wrap up a trilogy of films starring Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, but thanks to a haywire spell cast by Doctor Strange, the drama will tie in various villains from every other pocket of the Spider-Man movie universe over the last 20 years. No Way Home feels like the biggest possible way for Holland’s Spider-Man to go out — but producer Amy Pascal says Marvel and Sony aren’t done yet.
MOVIES
Mark Hake

George Lucas May Not Be Too Happy With Disney These Days

George Lucas, Jr., created the Star Wars films and related franchises, and he owned the toy rights and rights to any sequels. His production company, Lucasfilm, made billions on the sequels and other franchises, such as the Indiana Jones films.
thepostathens.com

Here’s the best Marvel movies and shows released (so far) in 2021

Following the end of phase three and the events of Avengers: Endgame, 2021 saw the Marvel Cinematic Universe laying the groundwork for its future. The foundation, laid on both the big and small screens, included everything from introducing new Avengers to opening the Marvel Multiverse. While every MCU project slated for this year may not be released yet, now’s still a good time to look back and see what Marvel did best this year. Here’s the best Marvel projects that were released in 2021:
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch Ghostbusters Afterlife in HD: Will It Be on Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Redbox, Hulu, HBO Max, or Streaming Online?

The late 2010s were all about 80s nostalgia, and the same seems to be true for the 20s – not wi... The late 2010s were all about 80s nostalgia, and the same seems to be true for the 20s – not without good reason, to be fair. Ghostbusters: Afterlife looks like a great opportunity for a nostalgic return to the beloved franchise, with a new generation of ghostbusters, some of whom are grandchildren of a character from the originals. So, where can those who won't attend movie theaters watch the new Ghostbusterssequel? Will it be on Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, or elsewhere?
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Will Ryan, Disney Voice Actor, Dies at Age 72

After a full day of exciting Disney news with D23, we’re ending the day with a sad message as we’ve learned the talented Disney voice actor, Will Ryan, has passed away at 72 years old. Remember Willie the Giant in Mickey’s Christmas Carol? Or how about Rabbit in Winnie the...
CELEBRITIES

