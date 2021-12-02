Orange Weekly: Syracuse hoops OT excitement, SU football’s important offseason (video)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 36; Low: 28. Partly sunny, cool. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Built in 2003, this house in Chittenango was meant for families to enjoy. Set on 6.45 acres and checking in at 6,406 square feet, it has plenty of room to play. And if you think the pool is nice, just take a look inside.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO