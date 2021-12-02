ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle-eyed Destiny 2 fans think a Halo crossover is happening

By Ryan Gilliam
Polygon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBungie’s 30th Anniversary pack for Destiny 2 — which will add a new dungeon and beloved Destiny rocket launcher Gjallarhorn to the game — is only a few days away from its Dec. 7 release date. And a new image on the pack’s Steam page has players curious if Halo weapons...

www.polygon.com

SVG

Halo Infinite Fans Just Got Bad News About These Popular Modes

Fans of "Halo Infinite" are dealing with a bit of whiplash. While fans were happy when the "Halo Infinite" multiplayer beta release caught everyone by surprise, that announcement came with some bad news, even if it wasn't super obvious at first. Back in August, it was announced that "Halo Infinite" would launch without campaign co-op and the popular Forge mode — despite a year-long delay. At the time, 343 Industries said the modes would be added in future multiplayer seasons. Now that fans know the length of the first season, it has become clear that "Halo Infinite" will be lacking campaign co-op and Forge for quite a while.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Elder Scrolls 6 Tease Is Painful for PS5 Players

While Xbox and Bethesda haven't explicitly said that The Elder Scrolls 6 is not coming to the PS5, the pair have more or less confirmed as much on several occasions. And this stings for those who bought a PS5. The Elder Scrolls is one of the biggest and most popular series in gaming, and it's a series PlayStation players have been enjoying since the PS3 and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion through the PS4 via The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and The Elder Scrolls Online. And now the former is on PS5 via the Anniversary Edition while the latter continues to be supported on the console. Yet, it seems like this is all PlayStation fans are going to get out of the series going forward, which makes a new tease from Xbox boss Phil Spencer all the more painful. While speaking about the game, Spencer confirmed not only is the game ambitious, but the aim is to create something that will be played at least for a decade like Skyrim. In other words, it's going to be a painful miss for PlayStation fans.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

DoDonPachi Resurrection Switch gameplay

We now have gameplay for DoDonPachi Resurrection, the shoot ’em up title from Live Wire and Cave. The game just landed on Switch yesterday. Learn more about DoDonPachi Resurrection with the following overview:. Story. Six years after the battle in Lunapolis was over …. The Moon-based “DonPachi” headquarters sensed a...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

FF14 Endwalker Expansion: Release Date, New Jobs, PvP Mode, & More

RELEASE DATE - When does Endwalker come out?. Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, the fourth major expansion to the hit Final Fantasy MMORPG, is going to launch on December 7th. Yes, we're being serious this time! Early Access is scheduled for December 3rd, too - which you can check out details on below:
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon coming to Nintendo Switch next month

The action-packed puzzle adventure Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon has finally been given a release date for the Nintendo Switch and we won’t have to wait too long until we can get our hands on the game. Yacht Club Games has announced the puzzle adventure staring the iconic Shovel Knight will be arriving on Monday, 13th December and will cost $19.99. Here’s all the details from the official Yacht Club Games blog:
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Dragon Ball: The Breakers Trailer Tells You Everything About This Weird Spinoff

If you've been wondering what the heck the recently announced Dragon Ball: The Breakers actually is, you're in luck. Bandai Namco has released a very informative 11-minute trailer that explains the game in detail. The gist of it is that you either play as a lone 'raider' or as one of seven 'survivors' in this weird multiplayer title.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Vanguard Makes Secret Changes to Game Overnight

A new Call of Duty: Vanguard update was released last night but because it didn't require a download from players, it has gone under the radar, but it did make changes to the latest COD game on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you noticed a change to the Ship Haus 24/7 playlist, it's because Sledgehammer Games has tweaked the number of players per team in the playlist. With the update, players per team in Blitz have been dropped from eight to seven. Meanwhile, Assault is now six rather than seven and Tactical is now four rather than six. If any other changes were made overnight, they haven't been discovered.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

10,000 Battlefield 2042 players have petitioned EA to make one simple change

Battlefield 2042 players have yet another issue to be upset about. This time, it’s around the game’s lack of support for mouse and keyboard on console. Battlefield 2042 player “Shadow” has created a petition in hopes that DICE and EA will add mouse and keyboard support to the console version of Battlefield 2042. It currently has over 10,000 signatures from players.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Why This Destiny And Halo Composer Wants Fans To 'Destroy' His Music

Having highly successful series such as "Halo" and "Destiny" under their belt, Bungie Studios has provided gamers with some of the most iconic offerings in the medium. A big part of "Destiny" and "Halo's" massive impact on the industry is also on part of their respective original soundtracks, with the latter boasting some of the most legendary original compositions in video game history. One of the men behind the iconic "Halo" soundtrack is American composer Martin O'Donnell, who served as Bungie's audio lead beginning with his contributions to "Riven" in 1997. Despite a long and fruitful relationship, however, Bungie and O'Donnell parted ways in 2014 under contentious circumstances during the later development stages of the first "Destiny" game. This unamicable separation led to a lawsuit, which O'Donnell won.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Ex Destiny Composer Asks Fans to Delete Music He Wrongly Released

Former Bungie Composer Marty O’Donnell Was Told to Tell Fans to Remove Destiny Assets He Shared Without Permission. Destiny 2’s former composer, Marty O’Donnell, has taken to social media to ask fans to destroy any copies of the music—as well as any sources that make them available for downloading—that he released without permission.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Campaign Change Divides OG Fans

While Halo Infinite multiplayer is out in beta form for all on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, the campaign won't be playable until the game fully launches next month. Ahead of this, 343 Industries has revealed a change it made while developing the campaign, and it's a change that isn't completely sitting well with hardcore fans. According to the game's character director, Stephen Dyck, for the first time, the campaign has not been developed on Heroic difficulty, but Normal difficulty. As Dyck notes, this change was made because the team expects many new players.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Fans Wish Halo Infinite Wasn’t Free-To-Play

Halo fans have spoken up about one of the most controversial design decisions in Halo Infinite – making the game free-to-play. It was a pleasant surprise when the Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta dropped last week. However, many fans of the series have decided that being free-to-play has harmed the shooter.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How Halo Transformed the Life of This Fan Turned Esports Broadcaster

In honor of the upcoming release of Halo Infinite, former IGN host Sydnee Goodman chats Halo with Andy "Bravo" Dudynsky -- detailing the impact this first-person shooter had on the gaming industry and Bravo's personal life. Paving the way for him to become an Esports Broadcaster, 343 Industries employee, and Content Creator. This is Episode 1 of How Halo Changed My Life. Powered by Duracell Optimum.
VIDEO GAMES

