ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PPF would welcome majority in MONETA but up to shareholders, CFO says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qt9Xg_0dCPsbCe00

PRAGUE (Reuters) -PPF, the Czech Republic’s biggest investment group, would welcome majority control of domestic lender MONETA Money Bank, but is not seeking it “at all costs,” its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Katerina Jiraskova also said in an interview the intention remained to keep MONETA listed in Prague.

PPF, which owns nearly 30% in MONETA, wants to sell its own Czech and Slovak lending assets to the bank in a 25.9 billion crown ($1.2 billion) deal largely financed by a proposed MONETA share issue.

An earlier attempt was rejected by MONETA shareholders last June that would have seen PPF become MONETA’s majority owner.

PPF and MONETA have presented a revised deal including a two-round share issue open to all shareholders. Proceeds will cover most of MONETA’s purchase of PPF’s Air Bank. PPF has agreed to take up unsubscribed shares, providing a backstop.

MONETA’s shareholders are set to vote on that on Dec. 20.

“We believe we have reflected all the points raised before by either shareholders or proxy agencies, so hopefully we will get there,” Jiraskova said at PPF’s offices.

The financing structure will see MONETA issue 255.5 million new shares. MONETA currently has 511 million shares.

Shareholders are entitled to one new MONETA share for every two they hold at 82 crowns - a discount to the 89.25 crown closing price before the new terms were announced. A second round will be offered at 90 crowns per share.

Jiraskova said other MONETA shareholders would now determine PPF’s eventual stake.

“If we have control, that will be nice, if we do not, we do not,” she said.

PPF has said it would not attempt the Air Bank deal again if MONETA shareholders reject it a second time.

If that happened, PPF would put its investment in MONETA under review, Jiraskova said.

PPF and MONETA are aiming to build a retail and small-business lender that would have 2.5 million customers in a country of 10.7 million people, helping it compete against foreign-owned rivals.

($1 = 22.5240 Czech crowns)

Comments / 0

Related
WNCY

UBS says Sarah Youngwood to succeed Gardner as Group CFO

GENEVA (Reuters) -Swiss bank UBS said on Wednesday it has appointed Sarah Youngwood as its group chief financial officer, effective from May, after current CFO Kirt Gardner decided to step down. Youngwood has been the financial chief of JPMorgan Chase’s Consumer & Community Banking line of business since 2016, UBS...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppf#Cfo#Moneta Money Bank#Czech#Slovak#Air Bank
Reuters

Deutsche Post CEO could become Deutsche Telekom chairman - report

BERLIN (Reuters) - Frank Appel, the chief executive of German logistics company Deutsche Post, is the favourite to become the next supervisory board chairman of Deutsche Telekom, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Saturday. A preliminary decision could be made at a meeting of the supervisory board on Dec. 15, with...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Abrdn to buy Interactive Investor for £1.49 billion

Fund manager Abrdn said it's buying Interactive Investor for £1.49 billion ($2 billion) from J.C. Flowers & Co. and management. Interactive Investor has over 400,000 customers and assets under administration of approximately £55 billion. Abrdn said the deal will help it achieve scale in the high-growth direct investing market, accessing new customer segments and capabilities. Abrdn said the deal will be double-digit earnings accretive in the first full financial year following completion.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
theedgemarkets.com

Geely unit Lotus Tech aims to raise up to US$500 mil in funds, says CFO

SHANGHAI (Nov 26): Lotus Technology, a new unit of China's Geely set up to develop the technology to power Lotus sports cars, is planning to raise US$400 million to US$500 million before the end of this year, its chief financial officer told Reuters. Lotus Technology, part of Group Lotus, which...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

238K+
Followers
249K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy