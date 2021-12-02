ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MISSING: Kaylee Sutton, 15, Of Lincoln Park

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking for information about a teen girl who went missing on Nov. 21.

Kaylee Sutton, 15, was last seen on the 1900 block of North Lincoln on Nov. 21. She is 5 foot, 5 inches, 135 pounds, has blonde hair, blue eyes, and has a piercing on her nose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three Detective Division SVU with any information. 312-744-8266

