Indio’s Strategic Plan: The Mayor’s goals for revitalizing the city

The city of Indio is looking at a strategic plan for 2022 through 2024.

The city held a special meeting about it Tuesday evening. Several topics are areas of focus, including public safety, business and job growth, community infrastructure, and beautification.

The city's new Mayor, Waymond Fermon, sees a new vision for the area.

“I want to see some cars, I want to see some motorcycles, I want to see kids playing. Maybe doing some hopscotch on the side walk. So this gonna be exciting, I'm very excited about the direction we’re going,” said Fermon.

One of the major topics on the city’s strategic plan includes transforming the empty buildings on Miles Avenue into businesses.

According to the city, the restaurants on Miles Avenue are expected to build out in two phases.

The first phase will include a bar, grill and taphouse, a separate sushi restaurant, along with outdoor dining and entertainment space.



A second phase of development will include a third restaurant or a small retail location.



The agreement with the developer includes an investment of substantial property improvements to the

locations at the southeast corner of Miles Avenue and Towne Street.

“We look forward to bringing more projects of this caliber to downtown Indio,” said Mayor Fermon, “this is just one part of the activation that is happening right now.”

To attract more activity, Fermon said The Downtown Living Room is also in the works.

“We’re gonna have some small amphitheater, where we can have some seating and some shade where folks can come out and can maybe partake in one of our events with our local bands.... come out and picnic."

He said the city is working to plan live events and free concerts.

Credit: City of Indio

And it’s no surprise that art is also a vital part of the downtown area.

“The art in the city of indio is telling a story, it’s telling a story about our history," added Fermon, "it’s telling a story about our culture, and we’re a very diverse community and we want to celebrate that.”

Fermon said you’ll soon see the cactus art structure- seen at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in 2019.

Overall, Fermon said he hopes these projects will benefit the residents of Indio.

“I want to continue to target to make the quality of life better for everybody in our community.”

Here is a full list of goals on the strategic plan:

PUBLIC SAFETY

Take all possible and prudent steps to

provide for continued effective and

efficient police, fire and ambulance

service, emergency planning; and

coordinate with others that provide public

safety services.



BUSINESS & JOB GROWTH

Work aggressively to attract and retain

business by encouraging quality retail

development and by facilitating the

location of job/career producing

industries to Indio.



COMMUNITY INFRASTRUCTURE

(STREETS, BRIDGES, INTERCHANGES,

STORM DRAINS, PARKS, WATER LINES AND

SYSTEMS, ELECTRICAL & BROADBAND)

Focus on both the financial and

operational aspects of the City’s Capital

Improvement Program, constructing and

maintaining streets, traffic signals,

bridges, parks, water systems and other

related infrastructure to meet the needs of

our growing community.



COMMUNITY BEAUTIFICATION

Identify and implement projects that will

beautify our community, increase

desirability of commercial and residential

properties, and encourage residential

homeowners and business owners to

invest in landscaping and the cleanup of

their properties.

DOWNTOWN & HIGHWAY 111

REVITALIZATION

Facilitate the continued development and

redevelopment of the Downtown; and,

beautify and enhance the Highway 111

corridor.



COMMUNITY OUTREACH,

COMMUNICATION & PARTICIPATION

Nurture existing relationships and

continue to foster collaboration with

community partners. Strides will continue

to communicate with and engage the

community in all aspects of local

government.



FINANCIAL & ENVIRONMENTAL

SUSTAINABILITY AND OPERATIONAL

EXCELLENCE

Ensure fiscally sound operations by

continuously evaluating our processes to

maintain cost-effective public services.

Guide policy decisions with

environmental sustainability in mind. Our

City Council and lean Staff Team will

foster confidence by demonstrating a

POLITE, PROFESSIONAL and

PROGRESSIVE demeanor in all

interactions.

