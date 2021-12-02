Indio’s Strategic Plan: The Mayor’s goals for revitalizing the city
The city of Indio is looking at a strategic plan for 2022 through 2024.
The city held a special meeting about it Tuesday evening. Several topics are areas of focus, including public safety, business and job growth, community infrastructure, and beautification.
The city's new Mayor, Waymond Fermon, sees a new vision for the area.
“I want to see some cars, I want to see some motorcycles, I want to see kids playing. Maybe doing some hopscotch on the side walk. So this gonna be exciting, I'm very excited about the direction we’re going,” said Fermon.
One of the major topics on the city’s strategic plan includes transforming the empty buildings on Miles Avenue into businesses.
According to the city, the restaurants on Miles Avenue are expected to build out in two phases.
The first phase will include a bar, grill and taphouse, a separate sushi restaurant, along with outdoor dining and entertainment space.
A second phase of development will include a third restaurant or a small retail location.
The agreement with the developer includes an investment of substantial property improvements to the
locations at the southeast corner of Miles Avenue and Towne Street.
“We look forward to bringing more projects of this caliber to downtown Indio,” said Mayor Fermon, “this is just one part of the activation that is happening right now.”
To attract more activity, Fermon said The Downtown Living Room is also in the works.
“We’re gonna have some small amphitheater, where we can have some seating and some shade where folks can come out and can maybe partake in one of our events with our local bands.... come out and picnic."
He said the city is working to plan live events and free concerts.
And it’s no surprise that art is also a vital part of the downtown area.
“The art in the city of indio is telling a story, it’s telling a story about our history," added Fermon, "it’s telling a story about our culture, and we’re a very diverse community and we want to celebrate that.”
Fermon said you’ll soon see the cactus art structure- seen at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in 2019.
Overall, Fermon said he hopes these projects will benefit the residents of Indio.
“I want to continue to target to make the quality of life better for everybody in our community.”
Here is a full list of goals on the strategic plan:
PUBLIC SAFETY
Take all possible and prudent steps to
provide for continued effective and
efficient police, fire and ambulance
service, emergency planning; and
coordinate with others that provide public
safety services.
BUSINESS & JOB GROWTH
Work aggressively to attract and retain
business by encouraging quality retail
development and by facilitating the
location of job/career producing
industries to Indio.
COMMUNITY INFRASTRUCTURE
(STREETS, BRIDGES, INTERCHANGES,
STORM DRAINS, PARKS, WATER LINES AND
SYSTEMS, ELECTRICAL & BROADBAND)
Focus on both the financial and
operational aspects of the City’s Capital
Improvement Program, constructing and
maintaining streets, traffic signals,
bridges, parks, water systems and other
related infrastructure to meet the needs of
our growing community.
COMMUNITY BEAUTIFICATION
Identify and implement projects that will
beautify our community, increase
desirability of commercial and residential
properties, and encourage residential
homeowners and business owners to
invest in landscaping and the cleanup of
their properties.
DOWNTOWN & HIGHWAY 111
REVITALIZATION
Facilitate the continued development and
redevelopment of the Downtown; and,
beautify and enhance the Highway 111
corridor.
COMMUNITY OUTREACH,
COMMUNICATION & PARTICIPATION
Nurture existing relationships and
continue to foster collaboration with
community partners. Strides will continue
to communicate with and engage the
community in all aspects of local
government.
FINANCIAL & ENVIRONMENTAL
SUSTAINABILITY AND OPERATIONAL
EXCELLENCE
Ensure fiscally sound operations by
continuously evaluating our processes to
maintain cost-effective public services.
Guide policy decisions with
environmental sustainability in mind. Our
City Council and lean Staff Team will
foster confidence by demonstrating a
POLITE, PROFESSIONAL and
PROGRESSIVE demeanor in all
interactions.
