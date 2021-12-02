ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Indio’s Strategic Plan: The Mayor’s goals for revitalizing the city

By Samantha Lomibao
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kq607_0dCPsUyR00

The city of Indio is looking at a strategic plan for 2022 through 2024.

The city held a special meeting about it Tuesday evening. Several topics are areas of focus, including public safety, business and job growth, community infrastructure, and beautification.

The city's new Mayor, Waymond Fermon, sees a new vision for the area.

“I want to see some cars, I want to see some motorcycles, I want to see kids playing. Maybe doing some hopscotch on the side walk. So this gonna be exciting, I'm very excited about the direction we’re going,” said Fermon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KDAWY_0dCPsUyR00

One of the major topics on the city’s strategic plan includes transforming the empty buildings on Miles Avenue into businesses.

According to the city, the restaurants on Miles Avenue are expected to build out in two phases.

The first phase will include a bar, grill and taphouse, a separate sushi restaurant, along with outdoor dining and entertainment space.


A second phase of development will include a third restaurant or a small retail location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eEF9p_0dCPsUyR00


The agreement with the developer includes an investment of substantial property improvements to the
locations at the southeast corner of Miles Avenue and Towne Street.

“We look forward to bringing more projects of this caliber to downtown Indio,” said Mayor Fermon, “this is just one part of the activation that is happening right now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RquAd_0dCPsUyR00

To attract more activity, Fermon said The Downtown Living Room is also in the works.

“We’re gonna have some small amphitheater, where we can have some seating and some shade where folks can come out and can maybe partake in one of our events with our local bands.... come out and picnic."

He said the city is working to plan live events and free concerts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DuIcz_0dCPsUyR00
Credit: City of Indio

And it’s no surprise that art is also a vital part of the downtown area.

“The art in the city of indio is telling a story, it’s telling a story about our history," added Fermon, "it’s telling a story about our culture, and we’re a very diverse community and we want to celebrate that.”

Fermon said you’ll soon see the cactus art structure- seen at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in 2019.

Overall, Fermon said he hopes these projects will benefit the residents of Indio.

“I want to continue to target to make the quality of life better for everybody in our community.”

Here is a full list of goals on the strategic plan:

PUBLIC SAFETY
Take all possible and prudent steps to
provide for continued effective and
efficient police, fire and ambulance
service, emergency planning; and
coordinate with others that provide public
safety services.


BUSINESS & JOB GROWTH
Work aggressively to attract and retain
business by encouraging quality retail
development and by facilitating the
location of job/career producing
industries to Indio.


COMMUNITY INFRASTRUCTURE
(STREETS, BRIDGES, INTERCHANGES,
STORM DRAINS, PARKS, WATER LINES AND
SYSTEMS, ELECTRICAL & BROADBAND)
Focus on both the financial and
operational aspects of the City’s Capital
Improvement Program, constructing and
maintaining streets, traffic signals,
bridges, parks, water systems and other
related infrastructure to meet the needs of
our growing community.


COMMUNITY BEAUTIFICATION
Identify and implement projects that will
beautify our community, increase
desirability of commercial and residential
properties, and encourage residential
homeowners and business owners to
invest in landscaping and the cleanup of
their properties.

DOWNTOWN & HIGHWAY 111
REVITALIZATION
Facilitate the continued development and
redevelopment of the Downtown; and,
beautify and enhance the Highway 111
corridor.


COMMUNITY OUTREACH,
COMMUNICATION & PARTICIPATION
Nurture existing relationships and
continue to foster collaboration with
community partners. Strides will continue
to communicate with and engage the
community in all aspects of local
government.


FINANCIAL & ENVIRONMENTAL
SUSTAINABILITY AND OPERATIONAL
EXCELLENCE
Ensure fiscally sound operations by
continuously evaluating our processes to
maintain cost-effective public services.
Guide policy decisions with
environmental sustainability in mind. Our
City Council and lean Staff Team will
foster confidence by demonstrating a
POLITE, PROFESSIONAL and
PROGRESSIVE demeanor in all
interactions.

The post Indio’s Strategic Plan: The Mayor’s goals for revitalizing the city appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Waymond Fermon becomes Indio’s new mayor

Waymond Fermon is officially the new mayor of the city of Indio. During Wednesday's city council meeting, the title of mayor was rotated from Elaine Holmes to Fermon. The city of Indio rotates the position of mayor every year. Fermon is Indio's 58th mayor but also the first-ever African American mayor in the city's history. The post Waymond Fermon becomes Indio’s new mayor appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio officials concerned with city’s reputation, suggest sharing less info with media to improve public opinion

Watch: Bonus Q & A with News Channel 3's John White: On Tuesday, Indio city staff members reviewed a draft of 'the city's strategic plan into 2024', discussing goals and improvements they plan to make. The conversation turned to ways Indio can improve its reputation and what the media should have access to. “If it’s The post Indio officials concerned with city’s reputation, suggest sharing less info with media to improve public opinion appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs business owners sound off on homelessness issues plaguing downtown

The Palm Springs police chief and city manager listened intently Wednesday night for a discussion about growing issues with homeless people in the south end of downtown. Dozens of business owners met at a showroom to express frustration with health and safety hazards around their storefronts including drug use, human feces and mental illness. "All The post Palm Springs business owners sound off on homelessness issues plaguing downtown appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Efforts launched to ‘Save Lake Cahuilla’ from closing to the public

Lake Cahuilla may be forced to close to visitors when Riverside County's 50-year contract with the Coachella Valley Water District expires. The 135-acre lake in La Quinta is a popular fishing spot and includes a campground, hiking trails, picnic, and playground facilities as well as a swimming pool. There's a new effort to keep the The post Efforts launched to ‘Save Lake Cahuilla’ from closing to the public appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Government
Indio, CA
Government
KESQ News Channel 3

‘It’s growing worse’: Local business owners form group to take on homelessness issues

Local business owners in Palm Springs are coming together to take on homelessness, which they're calling one of the most serious issues in the city.  The new Business Community Watch group is a coalition of business representatives on the south end of downtown. They're looking to put a stop to crime, drugs and other health The post ‘It’s growing worse’: Local business owners form group to take on homelessness issues appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy