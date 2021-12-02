ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Southeast Asia Superapp Grab CFO on Profitability, Growth as Company Goes Public

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QsvrS_0dCPsQRX00

Grab, a Southeast Asia-based ride sharing, e-wallet, and delivery service, made its public debut on the Nasdaq via SPAC merger. CFO Peter Oey joined Cheddar's Brad Smith to talk about the IPO and why it was an ideal time for the company to go public. Oey noted that while Grab operates in 465 cities in eight Southeast Asian countries, there is still more opportunity to grow and expand while balancing profitability and growth.

BUSINESS
