ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Arizona Coyotes deny reports that team is for sale

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BkaHN_0dCPsLH800

The Arizona Coyotes are denying a Forbes.com report that claims the franchise is for sale and could relocate to Houston.

“This is false,” the team said in a statement released Thursday. “Totally false. We’re not selling. We’re not moving. The Coyotes are 100 percent committed to playing in Arizona.”

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman called the Forbes report “completely false.”

The future of the Coyotes in Arizona has been murky since August, when officials from the City of Glendale decided not to renew the operating agreement for Gila Rivera Arena following this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LV6vr_0dCPsLH800 Also Read:
NHL power rankings: Powerful Capitals overtake no. 1 spot, Panthers’ injuries plague club

The Coyotes have to vacate the arena by June 30, 2022. The team is searching for a temporary home as it pursues a proposed $1.7 billion development in Tempe.

The Coyotes began playing in Glendale during the 2003-04 season.

The Phoenix suburb is also home to the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals .

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
fiveforhowling.com

Coyotes Game 18 Preview: Arizona Looks to Build Momentum Against Detroit

You have to give props to the Arizona Coyotes, they put up a great fight against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, but they lost. Again. Their record now sits at 2-13-2, good for dead last in the entire National Hockey League. They’ll meet the Detroit Red Wings in Arizona tonight before making their way to California to take on the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.
NHL
sports360az.com

Arizona Hockey Notebook – ASU Spinning Its Wheels, Coyotes On A Roll

The NCAA and NHL hockey seasons are well underway, and Arizona’s lone representative in each league has soldiered through a less-than-ideal start. Different factors are in play in each situation, but the Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Coyotes are both facing potential playoff misses if they don’t right their respective ships.
HOCKEY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
blackoutdallas.com

Dallas Stars dance with the Arizona Coyotes Saturday night in Arizona

Dallas Stars have a quick turnaround after melting the Avalanche Friday night as they travel to take on the Arizona Coyotes in Arizona tonight. This will be a challenge for the Stars as they need to regroup after celebrating Pavelski hitting the 400 goals club. Dallas Stars vs Arizona Coyotes:...
NHL
FanSided

One Advantage The Arizona Coyotes Might Have This Season

The Arizona Coyotes don’t have a lot going for them. They finally managed to get a few wins on the season, but are still at the bottom of their division with no hope for playing meaningful hockey this season. It’s a rebuild of a rebuild and they have barely broken ground.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Bettman
Person
Malcolm Subban
Person
Auston Matthews
FanSided

Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars muffle the Arizona Coyotes 3-2

The Dallas Stars were able to conquer the backend of a back to back game situation and win 3-2 against the Arizona Coyotes. This was the fourth win in a row for Dallas which is one of their longest winning streaks this season. Heres how the Stars did without Jake Oettinger between the pipes tonight.
NHL
Yardbarker

Coyotes Corner: Team Struggles to Keep Up Recent Hot Play

The most pleasant surprises for the team this past week have been goaltender forward Clayton Keller, who’s registered seven points in the teams last five games, forward Travis Boyd, who’s recorded five points in his last five games, and goalie Scott Wedgewood. Central Division Standings (As of 11/29/2021) Team Record...
NHL
FanSided

One Advantage Quebec City Has In Arizona Coyotes Relocation Rumors

On Thursday morning Eric Macramalla of TSN and Forbes broke the news that the Arizona Coyotes might be for sale again. The franchise has always been the center of relocation rumors. However having a rich owner in Alex Meruelo and the support of the league seemed enough to quiet those rumors down. Even though Meruelo set his sights on buying his team a new stadium, some stadium drama with their current barn Gila River Arena might have been the final straw.
NHL
arcticicehockey.com

Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes

My patience is growing thin. The Winnipeg Jets are mired in a ghastly slump and while they technically aren’t playing poorly...the results paint a putrid picture. The Jets are managing to create at even-strength, but scoring’s been an issue. That wouldn’t be the worst if the power play was actually a power play. Instead, Winnipeg looks like a team that will never score another goal. Surely, a home game against the Arizona Coyotes would be a chance to stem the bleeding and start a winning streak, right? This is literally one of the worst NHL squads I’ve ever laid eyes upon. And yet, this Yotes roster shutout Winnipeg 1-0 in what can only be described as The Big Sad. I’ve got some takeaways but who cares? Read below if you want a laugh or two.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forbes Com#Gila Rivera Arena#Panthers#Arizona Cardinals#Buffalo Sabres#Covid#Leafs
NHL

Morning Skate Report: Jets vs Coyotes

WINNIPEG - A stretch of eight games, with each game in a different time zone than the one before it, comes to an end tonight for the Winnipeg Jets (10-7-4). They'll host the Arizona Coyotes in the first of four match-ups this season, and for a Jets team that has already played 13 games in the month of November - tonight is the classic 'empty the tank' opportunity.
NHL
roselawgroupreporter.com

Coyotes Say Rumor of Team Being Sold, Moving to Houston Is ‘Totally False’

(Photo via Coyotes Press Release) The Arizona Coyotes denied a Forbes report that suggested the NHL franchise is for sale and drawing interest from a potential buyer who would move the organization to Houston. “This is false. Totally false,” the Coyotes said in a statement to Craig Morgan of the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

27K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy