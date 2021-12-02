Listen to the first episode of The Polyvinyl Podcast

Hendricks County has a real gem in the Hendricks Symphony. One of the last all-volunteer orchestras in Central Indiana, the symphony is a group of dedicated musicians who just love what they do. One of the volunteers is Dr. Albert Lilly, who not only plays trumpet but is the president for the whole organization. Lilly is an accomplished musician who has a list of prestigious credits. He has played with several orchestras and plays on several recordings. He will share some details about the symphony’s most popular concert of the year: Sounds of the Season. It’s a holiday concert performed at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 575 W. Northfield Drive, Brownsburg. Tickets are still available for this concert filled with all of your favorites. Lilly says there isn’t a tune you won’t know. We also talk about the needs of the organization including time and treasure. It’s an in-depth conversation that goes pretty fast.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO