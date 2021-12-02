Palmyra Man Ticketed for Causing Two-Car Accident

The suspect in a deadly crash last summer near the Waterloo Premium Outlets will spend eight years in prison after being sentenced next month. 20-year-old Shyquest Powell pled guilty in Seneca County Court Wednesday to felony charges of assault and grand larceny. Police say Powell was fleeing the Junius shopping center on June 23rd when she ran her SUV into the back of a car driven by 66-year-old Brett Rising, of Junius, forcing his car off to roll over several times after leaving the road. Rising was ejected from his car and died about a week later in the hospital from his injuries.

SENECA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO