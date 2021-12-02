ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Celebration Meal

WHYY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie kicks off the series with a celebration menu with...

video.whyy.org

Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
kcparent.com

Christmas Cookie Recipes

The holidays and cookies go hand-in-hand, and children love helping in the kitchen. We asked our Facebook Fans to share some of their favorite cookie recipes. Cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in eggs, molasses and vinegar. Sift and add flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves. Let the dough stand at room temperature 15-30 minutes. Form the dough into ¾ inch balls. Bake on greased cookie sheet about 12 minutes at exactly 325 degrees (too hot will cause the cookies to brown too much). The cookies are done when they have an even honey-brown color all over the surface. They will begin to swell at first as they get brown, and will then begin to sink around the edges. Let them cool at least a minute or two before removing from the pan, then they will flatten out and crinkle like gingersnaps! ~ Evelyn Bartlow, Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Uvalde Leader-News

Celebrate Christmas downtown

It’s going to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Uvalde tomorrow at the intersection of U.S. Highways 83 and 90, as Santa ushers in Christmas during the Christmas at the Crossroads event. Not only will there be a parade and then Santa photos at the opera house annex for...
UVALDE, TX
Popculture

Dairy Queen Revives Holiday Treat Just in Time for Christmas

Dairy Queen fans can rejoice, because one beloved holiday treat is finally returning to the Dairy Queen menu just in time for Christmas. The ice cream chain marked the start of December by returning the festive Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Treat to restaurants nationwide, though the delectably pepperminty treat is not here to stay.
RESTAURANTS
#Food Drink
Mashed

27% Said This Was Their Favorite Side Dish To Make For Thanksgiving

If your motto for Thanksgiving dinner is something like "come for the turkey, stay for the side dishes," there's likely that one food that you load up your plate with. From the fluffy mashed potatoes covered in gravy to the homemade herbed stuffing to the creamy green bean casserole, everyone has their own favorite side dish. But according to a YouGov survey, some are more popular than others. More than half of Americans love stuffing the most, followed by mashed potatoes. Sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, and bread or rolls were all in the top five, as well.
FOOD & DRINKS
Weelicious

Meal Plan -- Week 47

It's finally here! My FAVORITE cooking week of the year! Thanksgiving! Tons of recipes for you all to choose from for the big day, as well as delicious ones for the rest of the week too. What are you most excited to eat this week?. BREAKFAST:. Smoothies! This week we've...
RECIPES
myfox28columbus.com

Easy Holiday Meals

Last year many people missed out on family gatherings, so it’s important to make the upcoming holidays even more special. Here to help is celebrity chef and cookbook author Jernard Wells – who has teamed up with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to share seasonal offerings that include fully prepared meals and unique holiday gifts.
RECIPES
Lifestyle
Food & Drinks
ssnewstelegram.com

MEAL A DAY MENU

• Chicken vegetable and rice casserole, broccoli and a roll. • Turkey and ham, dressing, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and a roll. • King Ranch chicken casserole, corn and black beans. Volunteers needed! Call 903-885-1661.
FOOD & DRINKS
KING-5

Seattle's Hotel Sorrento celebrates a century of Thanksgiving meals with a throwback menu

SEATTLE — Seattle's Hotel Sorrento is paying homage to its history this Thanksgiving with a menu inspired by its very first holiday meal 100 years ago. The culinary journey into the past was created by Chef Carolynn Spence who oversees the kitchen at the hotel's restaurant, Stella. She came up with the idea after learning that menu from 1921 was hanging in the hotel's hallway. Chef Carolynn felt it was the perfect way to celebrate the anniversary. The throwback Thanksgiving feast includes traditional dishes like roast fancy turkey with chestnut dressing and a few surprises like the cream of Brussels sprout soup with croutons souffle. The special prix fixe menu will be available at Stella from November 24 through 28. It's $80 for adults and $18 for children under 12.
SEATTLE, WA
New Castle News

Meals on Wheels clients to get Thanksgiving meal

Local Meals on Wheels clients will be receiving a special Thanksgiving meal. Meals on Wheels of New Castle closes for the more well-known holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Some of the clients share the holiday with family or friends, but others are at home by themselves for the holiday.
NEW CASTLE, PA
Columbia Missourian

Celebrate a traditional French Christmas in Ste. Genevieve

Ste. Genevieve’s holiday celebrations this winter wouldn’t be complete without a nod to the city’s past as a French settlement. The Felix Vallé House State Historic Site’s 38th annual Le Réveillon festival in December is a glimpse into the city’s colonial history. The festival takes visitors back 200 years to...
CELEBRATIONS
KCTV 5

NourishKC reopens to serve meals

NourishKC reopened its Kansas City Community Kitchen today. The dining room had been closed for 20 months due to the pandemic, but they decided the time was right to reopen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fort Drum community celebrates Thanksgiving with memorable meal

The Fort Drum community is coming together to help soldiers and their families get in the holiday mood. The traditional Thanksgiving meal at Fort Drum is an event that provides soldiers and their loved ones with memorable meals. On Tuesday, culinary specialists at each of the dining facilities teamed up...
FORT DRUM, NY
TrendHunter.com

Fundraising Meal Promotions

Mod Pizza, the U.S-Based pizza restaurant, has debuted a new fundraising meal promotion. The 'Modness Meal' is a combo that includes a 'Mod-size' pizza or salad and a 20-oz Coca-Cola. Mod Pizza is committed to using its service to support positive change in society. Due to this, $1 per Modness...
RESTAURANTS
TrendHunter.com

Holiday Entertaining Meal Bundles

The Taco John's Family Pack & a Pound meal bundle has been unveiled for the arrival of the holiday season to help families make it easier to feed everyone when they come over. The meal deal includes enough food to feed four people, and includes four Beef Softshell Tacos along with two Beef Meat & Potato Burritos and one pound of the brand's signature Potato Olés. The bundle is priced at $16 to make it a value-focused option that is perfect to pick up when expecting guests or even as an offering for the host.
FOOD & DRINKS
Record-Herald

Dishing up a ‘miracle meal’

After the COVID-19 interruption in 2020, First Presbyterian Church of Washington C.H. once again on Thanksgiving Day 2021 offered its “Miracle Meal”: traditional hot dinners with all the trimmings. Recipients were county residents on the Commission on Aging’s “Meals on Wheels” lists as well as shut-ins suggested by various local...
SOCIETY
Downton Abbey Cooks

The First Thanksiving Meal

When we think about Thanksgiving dinner, we typically think of roast turkey with stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie. We assume that we are carrying on the traditions of that first meal held in 1621 in Plymouth, but not all of our favourites were served, mainly since they weren’t available 400 years ago.
KYTV

Fort Leonard Wood celebrates Thanksgiving with large meal

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (KY3) - Fort Leonard Wood held its traditional Thanksgiving Day celebration Thursday in 13 of its dining facilities on post, with meals for service members and guests. The meal included 8,000 pounds of turkey, 1,500 pounds of shrimp, 2,000 pounds of beef, and 3,000 assorted cakes...
FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO

