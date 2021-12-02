ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qualified tutor to work with high-potential disadvantaged pupils

 4 days ago
By the time disadvantaged students leave school, they are typically more than 18 months behind their non-disadvantaged peers, and this gap is only widening. Our client is a charity that specialises in delivering high quality tuition to disadvantaged young people. They believe that every young person deserves the support they need to flourish, regardless of background. Our client only use qualified, experienced teachers, because they believe they deliver the best learning for their pupils. They are an approved provider for the government’s flagship National Tutoring Programme.

The role

We are looking for passionate and qualified teachers with a love for their subject, who can make a real difference to the pupils they work with. You will deliver a structured programme of weekly tuition to small groups (3-4 pupils) in English, Maths or Science.

Our client partner with schools across the West Midlands, to identify those students who will benefit most from our tuition – those who are keen, engaged, but in need of a little extra support to realise their full potential. The charity allocate a tutor to each group, who then work together over a course of 12-15 weeks.

What we look for in a tutor:

· Passion for supporting disadvantaged young people to realise their full potential

· Inspirational and engaging teaching style

· Qualified teacher with extensive teaching experience (in schools or other settings)

· Experience teaching your subject up to the relevant age group

· Ability to adapt to different learning styles

· Ability to commit to hour-long after school sessions at the same time each week for the programme duration (either 12 or 15 weeks)

As a tutor, we expect you to:

· Stimulate, inspire and challenge your group of pupils every session

· Deliver weekly hour-long sessions for either 12 or 15 weeks, on the school premises

· Use your own subject specific resources, and/or incorporate resources from the school

· Engage with school teachers to align focus of tuition with classroom work

· Provide feedback on the progress of students

· Complete our onboarding process, and take part in observations and peer feedback

· Adhere to the charity’s Safeguarding and other policies

We are an equal opportunities employment business and agency working on behalf of our clients and welcome applications from all suitably qualified persons regardless of their race, sex, disability, religion/belief, sexual orientation or age.

