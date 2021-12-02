GOP majority should share KY redistricting plans rather than hide them in secrecy.

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisconsinEye Host and CBS 58 Capitol Reporter Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics.com Editor JR Ross discuss Gov. Tony Evers vetoing the Republicans Redistricting Plan which now sets up a battle in the courts who are almost certain to decide what new district lines will look like for the next 10 years. The Wisconsin Supreme Court laid out schedule for the lawsuit before the justices, including a possible January trial. The court also indicates it will rule on or around Nov. 30 on three key issues in the case, including whether to take a “least-change” approach to current maps and if they should consider partisan lean when evaluating districts. Three-judge federal panel signals it will wait for the state court to act, staying proceedings until early January.

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO