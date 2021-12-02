ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

GOP majority should share KY redistricting plans rather than hide them in secrecy.

By Angie Hatton, Buddy Wheatley
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a move that is as regrettable as it is expected, the General Assembly seems poised to sneak through new redistricting maps without the public getting even the slightest peek before they begin their quick run through the House and Senate. Going against every national trend and best practices...

www.kentucky.com

Comments / 0

Related
bridgemi.com

Michigan redistricting panel opts for secrecy, won’t release voting memos

LANSING — Michigan’s redistricting panel voted Thursday to keep secret two memos that helped members justify the reduction of majority-minority legislative districts. Members of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission kept the records secret over numerous objections, including those from residents in Flint who are upset they are losing a Black-majority district in proposed legislative maps.
MICHIGAN STATE
thelevisalazer.com

DEMOCRATS BLAST KY GOP ON REDISTRICTING PLANS

OP/ED SUBMISSION — From state Representatives Angie Hatton and Buddy Wheatley. In a move that is as regrettable as it is expected, the General Assembly seems poised to sneak through new redistricting maps without the public getting even the slightest peak before they begin their quick run through the House and Senate.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkms.org

Ky. lawmakers plan to quickly pass redistricting maps

Republican lawmakers plan to quickly pass new political maps during the upcoming legislative session, giving the public just about a week to see exactly what Kentucky’s state House, state Senate and congressional districts will look like before they are adopted. The U.S. Constitution requires states to redraw legislative and congressional...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
spectrumnews1.com

Senate GOP leaders expect redistricting in January

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — 30 out of the 38 state senators will be in Sen. Mike Wilson’s district in December. “We will be talking to each other about different things that we have in mind that we want to do and come to a consensus on what our priorities will be,” Wilson said.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Marietta Daily Journal

Ky. Republicans say they're 'very close' on redistricting maps

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Republican leaders in the Kentucky state legislature say that they're "close" to finishing maps that will determine boundaries in the state's legislative and congressional districts for years to come. Although time is running out for a special session to vote on the maps before the state's 2022...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Angie Hatton
Bowling Green Daily News

Majority-minority state redraws political map, alliances

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Political boundaries are being redrawn by New Mexico's Democrat-led Legislature in a sparsely populated state where Hispanics and Native Americans account for roughly six in 10 residents. The Legislature convenes Monday at noon to forge new district boundaries for three congressional districts and 112 seats...
POLITICS
POLITICO

The House majority is supposed to have more control than the Senate. So why are more and more vote times announced like this: "???"

Than the Senate. So why are more and more vote times announced like this: "???" The dreaded punctuation: Aides and reporters have come to dread the appearance of "???" in vote-timing previews from the House majority leader's office. That symbol signals that vote scheduling is fluid and often portends a long, stressful day on the Hill until legislation passes — we saw it several times this week alone. Still, the House's ??? is often more information than floor watchers get from the Senate, where hours of stasis can turn to votes within minutes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Federal Court#Gerrymandering#General Elections#Gop#The General Assembly#House#Senate#Republican#Kentuckians#Census
thecentersquare.com

Legal team advises Michigan Redistricting Committee to hide memos from public

(The Center Square) – The Michigan Independent Citizen’s Redistricting Committee’s (MICRC) legal team advised it to continue hiding documents from the public in the same letter it touted transparency. The Nov. 30 letter follows a nonbinding opinion from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel that the committee “must” release memos discussed...
POLITICS
mediaite.com

Kinzinger Pans GOP Candidates for Illinois Governor: People Would Rather ‘Torch Their Chances’ Than Vote for an Anti-Trump Conservative

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R- IL) is not running for reelection, but is a governorship in his future?. The outspoken anti-Trump Republican has been considering a possible gubernatorial run in 2022, with incumbent Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker up for reelection. In a new interview for Crain’s A.D. Q&A podcast, Kinzinger mulled...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
madison

WisEye Morning Minute: Review on GOP Redistricting Plan Veto

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisconsinEye Host and CBS 58 Capitol Reporter Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics.com Editor JR Ross discuss Gov. Tony Evers vetoing the Republicans Redistricting Plan which now sets up a battle in the courts who are almost certain to decide what new district lines will look like for the next 10 years. The Wisconsin Supreme Court laid out schedule for the lawsuit before the justices, including a possible January trial. The court also indicates it will rule on or around Nov. 30 on three key issues in the case, including whether to take a “least-change” approach to current maps and if they should consider partisan lean when evaluating districts. Three-judge federal panel signals it will wait for the state court to act, staying proceedings until early January.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy