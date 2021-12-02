ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

OSI’s newly purchased property connects Saratoga County to the Adirondack Park

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ikG2y_0dCPqjC200

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Open Space Institute (OSI) has announced the successful purchase of the newly protected 60-acre “Moreau Lake Connector” property from Margie French , which will provide a direct connection between Saratoga County and Moreau Lake State Park. The property is at the north end of the southern Palmertown Range and will connect to the Adirondack foothills.

Omicron COVID variant confirmed in Minnesota; patient was recently in NYC: Officials

The focal point of the Palmertown strategy will be to develop a 50-mile-long trail system called the Sarah B. Foulke Friendship Trails System. A year-long master planning process is planned for an inclusive trail network to be completed by summer 2022.

“Protecting and making recreational and habitat connections between Saratoga County and the Adirondack Park benefits wildlife, the environment, and the regional economy,” said New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos. “OSI’s acquisition of the Moreau Lake Connector property supports the State’s ongoing efforts to connect visitors with recreational opportunities while conserving natural resources and wildlife habitat.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gSlIp_0dCPqjC200

This is part of OSI’s ongoing work in the area. The protected property is situated in Warren County between the southeastern boundary of Adirondack Park and Moreau Lake State Park. OSI says the property is adjacent to Ralph Road State Forest, with more than 1,260 acres of OSI’s “West Mountain” acquisition to the north and Moreau Lake State Park.

DEC offering prizes in ‘Take Your Shot for an Outdoor Adventure’ sweepstakes

According to OSI most parcels between the Adirondacks and Moreau Lake State Park have already been developed. This acquisition, they say, presents one of the last and best options to create a green corridor between Vermont’s Green Mountains and the Adirondacks. This will help establish the protection of wildlife habitats and support the migration of plant and animal species.

How to reduce waste this holiday season, according to DEC

In 2018, OSI, in partnership with Saratoga PLAN and local partners, created the Southern Palmertown Conservation and Recreation Strategy, to conserve a recreational road map for the sector of the Adirondack Foothills. With OSI’s help, the Department of Environmental Conservation has more than triple the size of Ralph Road State Forest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

238 new cases in Albany County COVID update, December 3

Albany County is also reporting 238 new COVID cases and 178 recoveries since Wednesday. The county reports this is now the third consecutive day of reporting more than 200 new cases of COVID identified in Albany County within a 24-hour period. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 171.4.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York State marijuana opt-out tracker

While some municipalities have decided to opt-out of adult-use marijuana dispensaries and/or on-site consumption lounges in their jurisdiction. Failure to comply before the cutoff date will automatically enter a municipality into the retail market.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saratoga County, NY
Government
County
Saratoga County, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Lake Luzerne, NY
City
Moreau, NY
State
Minnesota State
State
Vermont State
Saratoga County, NY
Business
NEWS10 ABC

New York State COVID update, December 3

Five cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed by the DOH. The Governor has said there is no cause for alarm, as we knew this variant was coming and we should expect to see more cases. DOH reminds New Yorkers to get vaccines and boosters while continuing to wear masks and social distancing
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adirondack Park#Osi#Adirondacks#Wildlife Conservation#The Open Space Institute#Palmertown Range#The Moreau Lake Connector#State
NEWS10 ABC

Two new wells to provide Hoosick Falls with clean water

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Two test wells south of Hoosick Falls will serve as the new water source for the village after years of testing, bottled water, and in-home filtration systems. Additionally, one existing village well will remain in use, according to the plan released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) on […]
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NEWS10 ABC

3 additional COVID Omicron variant cases confirmed in New York State

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Three more COVID omicron variant cases were confirmed in New York State on Saturday, bringing the total in the state to eight. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, all three of the new cases are from New York City. These additional cases from the area brought the total New York City residents with the variant to seven, the one remaining case is from Suffolk County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Code Blue Alert issued through Thursday, December 9

A Code Blue alert has been issued for Thursday, December 2 through Thursday, December 9. The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) warns that temperatures will be below 32 degrees or less. The Code Blue program is designed to make it easier for homeless people to find shelter in potentially dangerous winter conditions.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy