ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police: Watkins Glen Man Strangled Woman Unconscious

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Watkins Glen man faces felony strangulation charges after a domestic dispute at a home on South Madison Avenue in the Schuyler County village Sunday night....

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

Steuben County Man Accused of Raping Teen

A Steuben County man has been charged with allegedly raping a 14-year old last summer. 41-year old John Ross, Junior, of Canisteo, was arrested this week on allegations he sexually assaulted a teenager in July. In addition to rape, Ross was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Killeen Daily Herald

Man accused of strangling woman for being in bathroom too long

Harker Heights police officers arrived at an apartment complex Nov. 30 in response to a caller who could hear screaming, yelling and banging coming from their neighbor’s apartment. The police met the victim downstairs to her apartment. She was visibly shaking, fearful, and had large bruises to both her head...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
NWI.com

2 wanted on charges they shot 61-year-old man over food stamp card

CROWN POINT — Two Gary men were wanted Wednesday on charges they shot a 61-year-old man multiple times after he refused to give them a food stamp card he wanted to sell for $50. Darryl L. Rodriguez, 32, and Jamel D. Hutson, 32, are accused of using another man's car...
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Choking#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Man Arrested in Geneva After Attempted Stabbing

Geneva Police have arrested a man after he attempted to stab another Thursday night. Police say that the victim was leaving his apartment at the Courtyard Apartments complex when a man, later identified as Kevin Vasquez-Soto, ran up to him with a knife drawn. The suspect made it to the victim’s doorway before being scared off by the owner’s barking dogs.
GENEVA, NY
WETM

Elmira attempted murder suspect released after witnesses refuse to testify

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man who was charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting earlier this week has been released and the case dismissed. Elliott Barner, 36, appeared in the Elmira City Court for a preliminary hearing on November 24. He was charged with three counts of Attempted Murder, Criminal Use of a Firearm and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Two arrested by Watkins Glen Police for larceny

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested in Schuyler County after police were looking for them on Tuesday. On November 30, Watkins Glen Police Department asked for the public’s help in finding two people wanted for larceny. Watkins Glen Police issued arrest warrants for Robert Stevens, 28,...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theperrynews.com

Dallas Center man allegedly slaps, strangles woman in home

A Dallas Center man was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly assaulting and strangling the mother of his child. Jessie Glen Adams, 40, of 1800 Linden St., Dallas Center, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault and domestic assault-strangulation. The incident began about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the...
DALLAS CENTER, IA
FL Radio Group

More Charges for Man Accused of Burglaries Across State

Charles Collins, the man accused of multiple burglaries throughout the state, now faces more charges. Currently detained at the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department, he is facing two counts of burglary, petit larceny, and criminal mischief from Auburn following burglaries that occurred at Monro Muffler and Mavis Tire in July. Get...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
WIS-TV

Lexington Police: Man wanted for threatening to kill woman

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of threatening to kill an acquaintance. Curtis Mario Joyeux, 32, of Columbia, is accused of sending threatening text messages to a female acquaintance, according to police. The victim said Joyeux stated that...
LEXINGTON, SC
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Charged With Intimidating a Witness

A Geneva man has been charged with intimidating a witness following an investigation by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office. 28-year old Derrell Eldridge is accused of attempting to break into a town of Geneva home last month and threatening another person. Eldridge is also accused of breaking a window in the home.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Syracuse Woman Faces Prison Time for Fatal Seneca County Crash

The suspect in a deadly crash last summer near the Waterloo Premium Outlets will spend eight years in prison after being sentenced next month. 20-year-old Shyquest Powell pled guilty in Seneca County Court Wednesday to felony charges of assault and grand larceny. Police say Powell was fleeing the Junius shopping center on June 23rd when she ran her SUV into the back of a car driven by 66-year-old Brett Rising, of Junius, forcing his car off to roll over several times after leaving the road. Rising was ejected from his car and died about a week later in the hospital from his injuries.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
Lancaster Online

Manheim man kidnapped woman, assaulted and threatened her at his home: police

A Manheim man kidnapped a woman and dragged her to his home, where he repeatedly assaulted her and threatened to kill her, according to Manheim Borough police. Jordon Thomas Heisey, 36, kicked in the door of the woman’s Manheim home and pulled her outside to his residence where he proceeded to beat her sometime after midnight Monday morning, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
MANHEIM, PA
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested on Warrant

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 5:37 am, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Nicholas M. Fish, age 33, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrest stems from a Bench Warrant that was issued by the Seneca Falls Town Court for violating agreed upon terms and conditions of the Seneca County Sheriff's Work Alternative Program. Nicholas was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy