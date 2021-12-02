ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 473 new cases, 6 new deaths on December 2

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 2 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 473 new cases and 6 new deaths on Thursday, December 2, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 772,310 and the total number of deaths to 14,814.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 3 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 of Thursday; coming to a total of 206 hospitalized patients with 29 on ventilators.

In our area, 102 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 32,265 total confirmed cases and 602 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

  • Ouachita Parish – 32,265 cases, 602 deaths (25 new cases and 2 new deaths)
  • Lincoln Parish – 7,284 cases, 117 deaths (13 new cases)
  • Morehouse Parish – 4,561 cases, 116 deaths (0 new cases)
  • Franklin Parish – 4,796 cases, 140 deaths (4 new cases)
  • Union Parish –4,188 cases, 108 deaths (5 new cases and 1 new death)
  • Richland Parish – 4,403 cases, 80 deaths (1 new case)
  • Concordia Parish –3,273 cases, 79 deaths (4 new cases)
  • Jackson Parish –2,821 cases, 64 deaths (6 new cases)
  • Madison Parish –2,283 cases, 53 deaths (13 new cases)
  • Winn Parish –2,657 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
  • West Carroll Parish –2,130 cases, 52 deaths (4 new cases)
  • La Salle Parish –2,787 cases, 46 deaths (1 new case)
  • Catahoula Parish –1,813 cases, 48 deaths (21 new cases)
  • East Carroll Parish –1,659 cases, 32 deaths (0 new cases)
  • Caldwell Parish – 2,313 cases, 39 deaths (5 new cases)
  • Tensas Parish –564 cases, 10 deaths (0 new cases)
