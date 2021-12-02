ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Hawkeye and Kate Bishop Fight the Tracksuit Mafia During New Christmas Stunt Show in Avengers Campus

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClint Barton and Kate Bishop are now starring in their own “Hawkeye” stunt show at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure....

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Hawkeye: Marvel Fans Boycott Series in Support of Poorly Compensated Artist

Marvel Studios' newest live-action offering Hawkeye is already making waves on Disney+ and with two episodes released, it's already safe to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has knocked another one out of the park. However, some dirty laundry between Marvel Studios and a comic book artist is being revealed and it's already making quite an impact amongst fans, influencing some of them to boycott the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld series.
TV SERIES
Inverse

'Hawkeye' just made Marvel's big Thanos problem even worse

More than two years after Avengers: Endgame, we’re still obsessed with Thanos. The Mad Titan’s brief cameo in What If...? stole the show, while the plot of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier revolved around the aftermath of his Snap. So, it’s no surprise that Marvel’s newest show, Hawkeye, references the purple supervillain too.
TV SERIES
WDW News Today

“Hawkeye’s” Clint Barton and Kate Bishop to Appear and Star in New Stunt Show at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure

With the first two episodes of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye now streaming on Disney+, it’s been announced that the show’s two lead characters will be appearing at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure. Disney Parks has revealed on Instagram that Clint Barton and his new protégé, Kate Bishop, will soon appear...
CALIFORNIA STATE
epicstream.com

Hawkeye Producer Teases Kate Bishop's Future with Young Avengers

Kate Bishop could go on and join the Young Avengers after her MCU debut in Hawkeye!. There is little doubt that Hawkeye is one of the most anticipated news shows this year and there is a good reason for that. Fans are already looking forward to seeing Kate Bishop as she makes her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. But could it also lead to a bright future for the next Hawkeye? Series producer Trinh Tran teased on the possibility that Kate will eventually join the Young Avengers.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Mafia#Tracksuit#Avengers Campus#Avengers Headquarters#Disneyland News
epicstream.com

Hawkeye Back-to-Back Teasers Dropped Introducing the Tracksuit Mafia and Eleanor Bishop

Two teasers of Hawkeye are dropped in one go! Are you excited for the upcoming Marvel series?. With only a few days left before the release of Hawkeye on Disney Plus, back-to-back teasers for the canon show was dropped, both are introducing some characters in the story which will shake things up: Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate, who is excited to have an Avenger under her roof, and the Tracksuit Mafia who threw a molotov to Clint only to get a taste of their own poison.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Amusing New Clip From Marvel's HAWKEYE Features a Visit with Kate Bishop's Parents

Disney+ and Marvel Studios have released a new clip from their Hawkeye series. While most footage we’ve seen so far puts a focus on the the action, this clip features an amusing scene that sees Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) visiting Kate's parents. As you might image, things get awkward when with an Avenger in the house.
TV SERIES
IGN

The Success of Hawkeye Hinges on Kate Bishop and Clint Barton's Friendship

The below Hawkeye feature is spoiler-free for the upcoming Disney+ series. In issue #6 of Matt Fraction and David Aja’s acclaimed Hawkeye run, Clint Barton is preparing to jump ship. He’s gotten into trouble with his neighborhood thugs (the Tracksuit Mafia) resulting in the innocent tenants of his own building to be threatened, and he’s convinced the world would be better off without him. Enter Kate Bishop, who doesn’t waste time calling Clint out on his BS. She refuses to take his things and bluntly tells him that he’s wrong for leaving — not just that he’s wrong, but that he’s a coward who runs away from his problems. She puts him in his place, stands up to him, and gives him support while he’s wallowing in his worst headspace.
TV SERIES
Collider

Disneyland’s Avengers Campus Adds Hawkeye and Kate Bishop

Now that Hawkeye has been released on Disney+, the company is embracing its new characters and lore by bringing them to Disneyland! The stars of Hawkeye - Clint Barton and Kate Bishop - are now a part of Avenger's Campus in Disney's California Adventure. Fans can meet the new characters and see them in a new show on select days. Disney Parks announced via Instagram that Clint and Kate will need to protect the Avenger's Headquarters from "the notorious Tracksuit Mafia."
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Disneyland
bookriot.com

HAWKEYE: Why Kate Bishop is Too Good for the Avengers

All I want for Christmas is a brand new Hawkeye. And not some ragamuffin you pick up from the side of the road, dust off, and throw at a kid. I want a shiny new Hawkeye, with aviator glasses, quips for every occasion and a stunning clutch to match. I’m talking Kate Bishop, not Clint Barton. Hawkeye, not Hawkguy. And I want more of Kate Bishop from comics (compared with whatever the hell happened to Barton). Kate Bishop is the best Hawkeye; so good it makes her too good for the Avengers. On November 24, Disney+ releases its new Hawkeye series with Jeremy Renner returning to his MCU character Clint Barton. However, I’m more interested in Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

New Hawkeye Stunt Show Coming to Disneyland

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands in 2021 and beyond, more superheroes are heading to the Disney Parks — specifically Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. Disney Guests are treated to Spider-Man flying through the air, Loki showing off his ‘Variant’ transformation, and Black Widow and Sam Wilson’s Captain America appearing outside the Quinjet.
MOVIES
EW.com

Hawkeye series premiere recap: When Kate Bishop met Clint Barton

Hark the herald angels sing, "Glory to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's newest hero, Kate Bishop!" After years of waiting, Kate Bishop, Marvel Comics' other Hawkeye, finally makes her live-action debut on Disney+'s Hawkeye. Kate has been a fan-favorite character arguably since she was introduced in 2005's Young Avengers, but at the very least since her co-leading role with Clint Barton in Matt Fraction and David Aja's critically-acclaimed Hawkeye comics run. So, there was a lot riding on the House of Ideas' latest television project. Thankfully, it doesn't disappoint when it comes to Kate, played by a magnetic and hilarious Hailee Steinfeld. Sure, the show is nominally about both Kate and Jeremy Renner's Clint, the MCU's original Hawkeye, but don't be fooled. This is very much Steinfeld's show and Renner is just along for the ride, at least based on the first two episodes. The show smartly centers most of the action around Kate and the least interesting Avenger basically gets roped into the plot against his will.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Hawkeye: who is Kate Bishop in the MCU Disney Plus series?

Who is Kate Bishop? The TV series Hawkeye on Disney Plus introduces a new archer to the MCU, a big fan of Clint Barton who wants to be just like her favourite sharpshooter. Portrayed by Hailee Steinfeld, Kate is part of the next generation of the franchise, a fledgling Avenger starting her superheroic journey.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Hawkeye': How Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye Fandom Is a Departure From the Comics

(The following story contains spoilers from the first two episodes of “Hawkeye” on Disney+) Hawkeye is probably not your favorite Avenger, but don’t tell that to Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, who can’t stop fangirling over Jeremy Renner’s retired archer throughout the first two episodes of Disney+’s “Hawkeye.”. It’s a fairly...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

How ‘Hawkeye’ Brought Together Kate Bishop, Echo, Jack Duquesne and the Battle of New York

Spoiler Warning: This story includes discussion of plot points in the first two episodes of Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye,” which is currently streaming on Disney Plus. Jonathan Igla first learned that Marvel Studios was making a “Hawkeye” series for Disney Plus the same way the world did, when Variety broke the news in April 2019 that it was in the works.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Who is Behind the Tracksuit Mafia in Hawkeye?

The Tracksuit mafia, bro, they report to someone. Warning! This article contains spoilers for Hawkeye! Read at your own risk!. EARLY BLACK FRIDAY Hisense 4K UHD 55" TV - Was $649.99, Now 499.00 (Save $150.99) at Amazon. In the first two runs of Hawkeye, a group is already making things...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy