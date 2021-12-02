GET bus to offer free rides on 2021 Bakersfield Christmas Parade Bus starting tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — To help spread cheer this holiday season, Golden Empire Transit (GET) will be offering free rides on its Christmas-decorated bus that will appear in the Bakersfield Christmas Parade.

GET’s Christmas bus will be on full display in the Christmas parade tonight and will give free rides through the end of the year.

“This is GET’s gift to Bakersfield this holiday season,” said GET’s CEO Karen King. “With Free rides on the Christmas Bus, we thought this would be a fun way to share the holiday joy.”

Free rides on the Christmas Bus will start on Dec. 3 and the routes will change daily, according to GET. You can check which route the bus will be taking on GET’s website and its social media accounts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.