Jennifer Hudson Glitters in Mesh Gown and Invisible Louboutins at AHF World AIDS Day Concert

By Aaron Royce
 2 days ago
Jennifer Hudson sparkled while performing at the AHF (AIDS Healthcare Foundation) World AIDS Day 2021 Concert in Los Angeles, California.

The “Respect” actress shone onstage for the occasion at The Forum in a Yousef Aljasmi gown. The style featured a long-sleeved silhouette covered in crystals, as well as a high neckline and long skirt. The number gained a sleek edge from a cutout that created a contrasting sleeve, crafted from crystal mesh. Hudson amplified her look’s glamour with matching rings, stud earrings and a sparkling hair tie.

The “Dreamgirls” star furthered her glamorous ensemble with a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps. The Degrastrass style featured nude leather counters and heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The style gained added edge, however, from PVC uppers and sharp pointed toes, accented in gleaming crystals. When paired with Hudson’s ensemble, the shoes almost appeared invisible—while simultaneously creating a monochrome sparkling moment.

Sparkly pumps are one of the top footwear trends this season, as the holidays near and a desire for glamorous dressing grows. Pairs like Hudson’s are especially popular, bringing a dose of sparkle to any look with crystal, sequin or glitter accents within pointed-toe silhouettes. In addition to the “American Idol” alumn, stars like Nicky Hilton, Elle Fanning and Blake Lively have also worn styles by Mach & Mach, Miu Miu and Manolo Blahnik in recent weeks.

When it comes to fashion, the Grammy Award-winning singer leans towards bright and colorful gowns from luxury brands like Zuhair Murad, Dolce and Gabbana and DSquared2 on the red carpet. Hudson can often be seen in shoes that are equally statement-making, like strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti, Sophia Webster and Jimmy Choo. However, she also wears footwear by emerging designers as well, like Titi Adesa — whose sandals she donned for an interview with Oprah Winfrey this fall.

Slip on a pair of sparkly heels this season.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Shary pumps, $90 (was $128) .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Badgley Mischka Quintana pumps, $245 .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Madden Girl Beella-R sandals, $60 .

