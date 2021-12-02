ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

EPA chief visits 'cancer alley' on 3-state tour

USA Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s top environmental regulator visits...

www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

From Cancer Alley to Mississippi school without working bathrooms: ‘Journey to Justice’ tour ‘really personal for me’ for leader of EPA

Michael Coleman’s house is the last one standing on his tiny street, squeezed between a sprawling oil refinery whose sounds and smells keep him up at night and a massive grain elevator that covers his pickup in dust and, he says, exacerbates his breathing problems. Coleman, 65, points to the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ProPublica

The EPA Administrator Visited Cancer-Causing Air Pollution Hot Spots Highlighted by ProPublica and Promised Reforms

Want to learn more? Join our reporters for a virtual event on Nov. 30 as they answer your questions about “Poison in the Air.”. Two days after ProPublica published a first-of-its-kind analysis of industrial air pollution, the Environmental Protection Agency announced that its administrator, Michael S. Regan, would visit the communities featured in our reporting. During last week’s “Journey to Justice” trip across the South, Regan toured the Houston ship channel, the Louisiana community of Mossville and a stretch of land along the Mississippi River known as Cancer Alley — places that we identified as among the largest hot spots of toxic air pollution in the country. Environmental advocates who hosted several different parts of the tour told ProPublica that they first received calls about the visit in late October, two weeks after we sent the EPA questions about their areas’ elevated cancer risk. Longtime residents believed it was the first time that the nation’s top environmental regulator visited Mossville and Cancer Alley.
ADVOCACY
abc17news.com

EPA head: ‘Journey to Justice’ tour ‘really personal for me’

RESERVE, La. (AP) — EPA Administrator Michael Regan says a recently completed “Journey to Justice” tour from Mississippi to Texas enabled him to put “faces and names with this term that we call environmental justice.″ The five-day tour in mid-November highlighted low-income, mostly minority communities adversely affected by industrial pollution. A former environmental regulator in his native North Carolina, Regan has made environmental justice a top priority since taking over as EPA chief in March. The trip included visits to historically marginalized communities such as St. John and St. James parishes in Louisiana, along with cities such as New Orleans, Jackson, Miss., and Houston.
ADVOCACY
Washington Post

‘Cancer has decimated our community.’ EPA’s Regan vows to help hard-hit areas, but residents have doubts.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — As white smoke wafted from a massive oil and gas refinery that sits near his backyard, Michael Coleman reminisced about the sweet days of his childhood, before sugar cane fields that stretched for miles were sold and replaced by chemical companies that wiped out the “nice little community we had here.”
SAINT JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Alley#Pollution#America#Minority Communities
WIBX 950

EPA Head Tours Embattled Communities, Says Help on the Way

RESERVE, La. (AP) — EPA Administrator Michael Regan says a recently completed "Journey to Justice" tour from Mississippi to Texas enabled him to put "faces and names with this term that we call environmental justice." The five-day tour in mid-November highlighted low-income, mostly minority communities adversely affected by industrial pollution.
ENVIRONMENT
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
EPA
elkhornmediagroup.com

SNAP recipients will receive more benefits in December

EASTERN OREGON – (Information provided by the Department of Human Services) Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In...
HEALTH SERVICES
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SB Nation

10 Cancer-Causing Foods You Should Never Put In Your Mouth Again

Research has shown that most cancers can be prevented. Scientists now estimate that 60 percent to 70 percent of cancers are all preventable through currently available information and simple changes in diet and lifestyle. With that encouraging statement in mind, this article addresses changes you can make in your day to day dietary lifestyle that will not only improve your health, but help you to avoid toxins that can increase your chance of cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Essence

Black Job Applicant Says He Was Denied Employment Only After Refusing To Cut His Locs

Jeffrey Thornton appears to be the first person to invoke the CROWN Act, which prohibits employment discrimination based on hair texture and natural protective hairstyles. Despite calls from employers that they’re struggling to find workers during the pandemic, it has seemingly maintained obstacles for Black applicants trying to find work themselves.
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy