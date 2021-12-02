ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultragenyx (RARE) Begins Dosing in Phase I/II Study of UX053

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRARE - Free Report) announced that it has dosed the first patient in a phase I/II study evaluating its investigational messenger RNA (mRNA) therapy, UX053, for the treatment of Glycogen Storage Disease Type III (GSDIII), a rare disease affecting more than 10,000 patients across the world. The two-part phase...

www.zacks.com

Zacks.com

Blueprint Medicines' (BPMC) Ayvakit Aids Growth Amid Rivalry

BPMC - Free Report) lead drug, Ayvakit (avapritinib), was approved by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumors (“GIST”), harboring a PDGFRA exon 18 mutation, including PDGFRA D842V mutations, in January 2020. The European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorization to Ayvakyt as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable/metastatic GIST, harboring the PDGFRA D842V mutation.
MarketWatch

Eli Lilly's COVID-19 treatment now authorized high-risk patients 'of any age'

Eli Lilly & Co. said Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its bamlanivimab and etesevimab, taken together, to treat certain high-risk patients that are under the age of 12, even newborns. "With the FDA's decision to allow use of bamlanivimab with etesevimab in children and infants, Lilly can now offer treatment and prevention options to high-risk individuals of any age," said Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly's chief scientific and medical officer. Lilly said bamlanivimab and etesevimab taken together retains neutralization activity against the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and the drug maker is working to understand neutralization activity on the omicron variant. Lilly's stock, which fell 1.9% in afternoon trading Friday, has rallied 44.0% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 19.7%.
WebMD

Pfizer or Moderna: Which COVID Vaccine Is Better?

THURSDAY, Dec. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Which coronavirus vaccine is best at beating COVID-19 -- Moderna or Pfizer?. New research hands that honor to Moderna: In what is billed as the first head-to-head comparison of the two shots, researchers analyzed the health records of nearly 440,000 U.S. veterans who received one of the two vaccines between early January 2021 and mid-May 2021. All were followed for 24 weeks.
MyChesCo

NRx Pharmaceuticals Identifies Significantly Higher Likelihood of Surviving and Recovering from Critical COVID-19 in ZYESAMI

RADNOR, PA — NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP) announced this week that it has completed an analysis to identify clinical evidence that indicates a substantial improvement after treatment with ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) in patients with Critical COVID-19 and Respiratory Failure over existing therapies such as remdesivir. NRx asked Prof. David Schoenfeld, one of the world’s most widely published statisticians with unique expertise in life-threatening diseases of the lung to conduct the analysis.
Phramalive.com

Tonix Cleared to Propel Migraine Therapy into Phase II

Tonix Cleared to Propel Migraine Therapy into Phase II. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the way for Tonix Pharmaceuticals to begin a Phase II study of its therapeutic candidate, which intends to prevent migraine headaches. Tonix expects to begin enrollment in the trial for TNX-1900, an intranasal...
Phramalive.com

FDA Approves Merck’s Keytruda as Adjuvant Treatment for Adult and Pediatric Patients With Stage IIB or IIC Melanoma Following Complete Resection

KENILWORTH, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, for the adjuvant treatment of adult and pediatric (12 years and older) patients with stage IIB or IIC melanoma following complete resection. Additionally, the FDA expanded the indication for KEYTRUDA as adjuvant treatment for stage III melanoma following complete resection to include pediatric patients (12 years and older).
Zacks.com

Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) Submits IND to FDA for DMD Candidate

DYN - Free Report) announced that it has submitted an investigational new drug (IND) application to the FDA to start a clinical study on its investigational candidate DYNE-251 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) patients with mutations amenable to skipping exon 51. If the IND is accepted by the regulatory agency,...
ajmc.com

Review Explains Role of IL-11 in Inflammatory Diseases

Circulating Interleukin-11 is difficult to detect in healthy individuals, but when it is present in various inflammatory diseases, it has an elevated present in affected tissues, according to a literature review. Circulating Interleukin-11 (IL-11) is difficult to detect in healthy individuals, but when it is present in various inflammatory diseases,...
Zacks.com

Novavax (NVAX) Starts Developing Omicron-Specific COVID Jab

NVAX - Free Report) has announced a two-pronged variant strategy to provide protection against the new COVID-19 variant of concern (VOC), Omicron (B.1.1.529). Firstly, Novavax started evaluating its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 against the Omicron variant. NVX-CoV2373 already demonstrated efficacy and safety against other VOCs like Alpha, Beta and Delta. NVAX plans to evaluate whether a similar cross-protection is provided by NVX-CoV2373 against the Omicron variant.
Zacks.com

Merck (MRK) Up as COVID Pill Gets FDA Panel's Positive Vote

MRK - Free Report) and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics’ oral antiviral medicine, molnupiravir. Merck filed an application with the FDA last month seeking Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for molnupiravir to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. Regarding this EUA, the...
ajmc.com

Higher Risk of Systemic, Psychiatric Conditions Found in Patients With Atopic Dermatitis

A high comorbidity burden, including psychiatric, autoimmune, and systemic conditions, was found in US adult ambulatory populations with atopic dermatitis. US adults with atopic dermatitis (AD) may be at greater risk of psychiatric, autoimmune, and systemic comorbidities than the general population, according to study findings published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.
targetedonc.com

Adding Bendamustine to Venetoclax Combination Treatment Increased AEs in R/R CLL

The incidence of adverse events appeared to increase when bendamustine was added to venetoclax for the treatment of patients with released or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. When adding bendamustine to regimens containing venetoclax (Venclexta) for patients with either relapsed/refractory (R/R) or first-line chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) data showed that this...
pharmaceutical-technology.com

UCB and Novartis to co-develop two drug candidates for Parkinson’s Disease

Belgian pharmaceutical firm UCB has signed an agreement with Novartis to develop disease-modifying treatments for Parkinson’s Disease (PD) patients. Under the partnership deal, the companies will co-develop and market UCB0599, along with an opt-in to develop an anti-alpha-synuclein antibody, UCB7853, after the completion of a Phase I programme. UCB0599 is...
