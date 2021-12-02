Miles Sanders working again Thursday, DeVonta Smith back to practice

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was asked yesterday about how he’ll incorporate Miles Sanders back in the mix with Jordan Howard and Boston Scott:. “I think when you have some guys that have been running the ball well, that’s a good problem to have. And it speaks to the depth we have here in the running back room, in particular. So, a great job by Howie [Roseman] and his staff of getting the players in here and having depth, because we know it’s a long season, it’s a 17-game season. You’re going to have some bumps and bruises throughout the way. So, it’s important that the guys who step in for the starters are ready to go.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO