Halle Berry And Netflix Announce Multi-Picture Partnership Following ‘Bruised’

Halle Berry recently released her directorial debut Bruised with Netflix , and now has more on the way with the streaming giant. The award-winning actress scored a multi-picture partnership with the company, opening the door for more projects under her leadership. Berry will both star and produce new films under the deal.

The news comes as Berry’s Bruised was released globally on Netflix on Nov. 24 and landed at the number one spot in the U.S., and number two spot on the platform’s Top 10 Global English Film List. The film also ranked number 1 in 21 countries and was watched for 47.7M hours in its first five days.

“My directorial debut, Bruised , was a labor of love and I knew that Scott and Ted would treat it with great care. The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with. I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together,” Halle Berry shared in a press statement.

Outside of the new partnership, the 55-year-old will star in two upcoming Netflix features: The Mothership from writer and director Matt Charman, which Berry will also Executive Produce, and the action film Our Man From Jersey alongside Mark Wahlberg.

“There are few people with a career like Halle Berry. She’s an award-winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she’s an incredible director. We’re thrilled to be in her corner as she delivers power in front of and behind the camera in Bruised and look forward to telling more stories together,” said Scott Stuber, Head of Global Film.

Watch a trailer for Halle Berry’s Bruised below.