Movies

Halle Berry And Netflix Announce Multi-Picture Partnership Following ‘Bruised’

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago

Halle Berry recently released her directorial debut Bruised with Netflix , and now has more on the way with the streaming giant. The award-winning actress scored a multi-picture partnership with the company, opening the door for more projects under her leadership. Berry will both star and produce new films under the deal.

The news comes as Berry’s Bruised was released globally on Netflix on Nov. 24 and landed at the number one spot in the U.S., and number two spot on the platform’s Top 10 Global English Film List. The film also ranked number 1 in 21 countries and was watched for 47.7M hours in its first five days.

“My directorial debut, Bruised , was a labor of love and I knew that Scott and Ted would treat it with great care. The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with. I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together,” Halle Berry shared in a press statement.

Outside of the new partnership, the 55-year-old will star in two upcoming Netflix features: The Mothership from writer and director Matt Charman, which Berry will also Executive Produce, and the action film Our Man From Jersey alongside Mark Wahlberg.

“There are few people with a career like Halle Berry. She’s an award-winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she’s an incredible director. We’re thrilled to be in her corner as she delivers power in front of and behind the camera in Bruised and look forward to telling more stories together,” said Scott Stuber, Head of Global Film.

Watch a trailer for Halle Berry’s Bruised below.

E! News

Former Child Star Coronji Calhoun Sr., Who Played Halle Berry's Son in Monster's Ball, Dead at 30

Former child star Coronji Calhoun Sr. has died at the age of 30. He portrayed Tyrell, the onscreen son of Halle Berry and Sean "Diddy" Combs, in Monster's Ball. Calhoun passed away on Oct. 13, according to his mother Theresa Bailey. She told Louisiana-based news station WWL-TV that her son, whose only acting credit was in the 2001 film, died from congestive heart failure and problems with his lungs.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Halle Berry's Outfit (Including Her Sheer Body Suit) Steals the Show on 'Live with Kelly & Ryan'

Move over, Kelly’s Fashion Finder. Live with Kelly and Ryan just introduced us to a new segment starring Halle Berry. On Monday, the producers of the hit morning show shared a video from Berry’s appearance on the series. In the clip, the 55-year-old actress modeled her bright ensemble which featured a matching blazer and pants set and a black, mesh corset.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Black Enterprise

Halle Berry Says Son Her 8-Year-Old Son ‘Married’ Her and Boyfriend Van Hunt in A Private ‘Commitment Ceremony’

Halle Berry isn’t technically married to her boyfriend Van Hunt, but the two are committed to each other thanks to her 8-year-old son, Maceo. On Monday, the Bruised star and director appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan and explained her relationship status with Hunt following an impromptu “commitment ceremony” her son gave her and Van.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Bruised review – Halle Berry delivers one bloody cliche after another

What if, rather than defeating an opponent in the ring, a fighter was in fact doing battle with their personal demons? What if sporting triumph could be viewed as a metaphor? Well, quite. The directorial debut from Halle Berry approaches the bloodied, battered tropes of the fight movie genre so earnestly, it’s almost as if she simply isn’t aware that the plot is chock full of the biggest cliches since the slow motion shot of blood spraying across the canvas.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Halle Berry Inks Overall Deal With Netflix to Star in, Produce More Movies

Halle Berry keeps punching her way to the top. Riding high on the success from her breakout directorial feature Bruised, the actress has signed on with Netflix for a slew of new films in which she will both star and produce, Variety reports. According to the streaming service, Bruised not only hit the platform this week as #1 in the United States, but also gained the title of #2 top English language film worldwide, pulling in the top pick in over 70 countries.
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

Halle Berry Says She's A 'Much Better Mother' With Partner Van Hunt

Halle Berry recently gushed about her relationship with her partner, musician Van Hunt, and how their love has impacted her parenting. During an interview with Women’s Health published on Wednesday, the Oscar winner said that being with Hunt makes her feel “fulfilled” and in turn has helped improve her parenting.
CELEBRITIES
