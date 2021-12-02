ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

That is a lot of house.

What is believed to be the Rochester area’s largest single-story single-family home, built during 1966 and ’67 for a self-made millionaire and his wife, has been listed for sale for $1,295,000. Located at 200 Sheldon Road in Mendon, and once characterized by Cynthia Howk of the Landmark Society of Western New York as suburban Rochester’s original “trophy house,” the sprawling pinkish-white brick ranch includes 10,593-square-feet of living space split between a main residence with a heated 45-foot indoor swimming pool and a guest house. In all, there are eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and six fireplaces. The semi-circular driveway stretches more than a mile. Whew.

#DowntownHotelRedo

New plans for the vacant Riverside Hotel downtown would renovate rather than demolish the structure, adding apartments and convention center expansion space. The concept — which calls for a $13 million commitment from the city — was set out in legislation submitted to City Council on Wednesday, jointly signed by now-former Mayor Lovely Warren and by Mayor-elect Malik Evans. The money would come from the city’s federal rescue plan dollars and cover the convention center’s expansion into the second floor. A skywalk connects the two facilities. Developer Angelo Ingrassia would renovate the remainder of the property for a 123-room hotel, and 171 apartments.

#MoreFloridaFlights

Rochester-area residents will soon be able to fly nonstop to another Florida vacation destination. Denver-based Frontier Airlines, a discount carrier, will begin nonstop service between Rochester Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Mondays and Fridays starting Feb. 18. This week, the airline started offering nonstop service between Rochester and Tampa four days a week. It launched service here in May with direct flights between Rochester and Orlando.

