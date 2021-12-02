ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California failed to protect outdoor workers from wildfire smoke under Biden's new OSHA chief

capradio.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden’s pick to lead the nation’s worker health and safety efforts largely failed in his previous job to enforce protections for California outdoor workers exposed to toxic wildfire smoke. That’s according to an investigation by KQED and The California Newsroom. As the state faced its largest wildfire...

www.capradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. A letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FOREIGN POLICY
Chronicle

Gov. Inslee: Exceeding Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Work Mandates Not Currently Under Consideration

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee currently has no plans to impose rules on large employers in the state that are stricter than federal requirements, the governor announced Thursday. During a press conference, Inslee said the state plans to abide by oncoming federal rules that require companies with more than 100 employees to have all their workers vaccinated or be subject to regular testing. On Nov. 4, President Joe Biden’s administration announced the requirement, which will be administered through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulare, CA
State
California State
State
Oregon State
City
Biola, CA
Local
California Government
City
Madera, CA
PBS NewsHour

Low wage, essential workers demand better protections in California

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism. Ivette Feliciano shoots, produces and reports on camera for PBS NewsHour Weekend. Before starting with NewsHour in 2013, she worked as a one-person-band correspondent for the News 12 Networks, where she won a New York Press Club Award for her coverage of Super Storm Sandy, which ravaged the East Coast in 2012. Prior to that, Ivette was the Associate Producer of Latin American news for Worldfocus, a nationally televised, daily international news show seen on Public Television. While at Worldfocus, Ivette served as the show’s Field Producer and Reporter for Latin America, covering special reports on the Mexican drug war as well as a 5-part series out of Bolivia, which included an interview with President Evo Morales. In 2010, she co-produced a documentary series on New York’s baseball history that aired on Channel Thirteen. Ivette holds a Master’s degree from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, where she specialized in broadcast journalism.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

California’s wild ocean deserves this protection

The ocean matters to Californians, whether we live on its shores or reside farther inland. To the west of towering palms onshore lie tangles of underwater forests. Here, kelp feeds families of otters, and prey hides from predators behind these swaying aquatic trees. Farther south, submerged gardens of coral grow colors and shapes unlike anything we see on land.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mother Jones

Biden Considering New Protections for Greater Sage Grouse

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The Biden administration is considering new protections for the greater sage grouse, a bird known for the strutting and puffed-up courtship displays of males, that is losing grassland habitat across the western United States to climate change and pressure from industrial development.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Robert Rivas
Person
Gavin Newsom
Daily Montanan

Florida wants to reboot a state militia, under governor’s control, not President’s

Standing before a backdrop featuring a huge U.S. flag and a line of Florida National Guard troops in at-ease pose, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he wants to revive a state guard he can run without interference from the federal government. State law drafted during World War II already authorizes this Florida State Guard […] The post Florida wants to reboot a state militia, under governor’s control, not President’s appeared first on Daily Montanan.
FLORIDA STATE
ehn.org

How toxic wildfire smoke affects pregnant people

NAPA, Calif.—Sonny, a 10-month old, crawls through the tunnel of a playground surrounded by fresh cedar wood chips as the sun sets in October. His 4-year-old sister, Lenny, climbs the rungs of the jungle gym as their parents, Rebecca and Omar Chowaiki, keep watch. "He is the happiest baby. He...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Wired

The Twitter Wildfire Watcher Who Tracks California’s Blazes

It’s August 16, 2021—the middle of California’s fire season. Johnston is looking out at the Caldor Fire, which over the next two months will go on to burn 221,835 acres and prompt evacuations in the resort town of South Lake Tahoe. But here, in rural El Dorado County, 40 miles east of Sacramento, she hasn’t gotten an evacuation order.
CALIFORNIA STATE
capradio.org

First US case of omicron variant detected in California

The first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 was found in San Francisco last month, according to state and local health officials. It marks the first known case of the contagious variant in the United States. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said the person who tested positive for the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Wildfire#Central California#Kqed#The California Newsroom#N95#Californians#Cal Osha
capradio.org

California redistricting: Four key questions

It took weeks of long, late-night meetings full of wonky debate and digital line drawing — as well as a haiku and at least two songs as public comment. But on Nov. 10, California’s independent redistricting commission reached a key milestone: Its first official maps are out. The citizen panel...
New York Post

Thousands of federal workers flout Biden vax mandate, data shows

Thousands of federal workers ignored President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, with thousands more seeking exceptions from the policy, according to data released by the White House Wednesday. Biden’s mandate impacts roughly 3.5 million civilian and military employees and the Office of Management and Budget said 92 percent of those workers...
POTUS
CBS News

More states considering bans on gas-powered lawn equipment

After California became the first U.S. state to ban gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers earlier this year, more states, including New York and Illinois, are mulling over similar measures. How quickly other states follow suit depends on the companies that make electric lawn care equipment, one expert told CBS...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
UCLA
Richmond.com

Labor Law: Biden Administration's vaccine mandates largely halted for now; companies taking a wait-and-see approach

The three different mandates from the federal government requiring COVID vaccinations for employees are in flux with legal challenges. Most private companies are now taking a wait-and-see approach about implementing the federal mandates, one of which requires businesses with 100 or more workers to have workers get a COVID vaccination by Jan. 4 or submit to weekly testing.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy