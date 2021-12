Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones posted a new video of him grappling with Olympic wrestling bronze medalist J’Den Cox. Jones was recently booted out of his longtime gym, Team Jackson-Wink in Albuquerque, New Mexico, after his coach John Winkeljohn kicked him out of the gym after a domestic battery incident with his partner in Las Vegas back in September. Initially, it was thought that Jones was going to make some serious changes in his life and then get back into the gym when both he and his former team felt like he was ready to come into the doors again.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO