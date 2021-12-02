ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Newsom says new shutdowns unlikely after CA detects 1st omicron case in U.S.

By Nouran Salahieh
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BlDNN_0dCPow4900

After California detected the first case of the omicron variant in the U.S., Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said there’s no indication the state could see more shut downs.

Instead, the governor urged Californians to get vaccinated and remain vigilant.

“Doubling down on what we’re doing is the most important message I think we can communicate so we can avoid any shutdowns and we can avoid shutting down our schools or businesses,” Newsom said during a media briefing. “None of us want to see that happen. I certainly don’t want to see that happen. And I see no indication at this moment, whatsoever, that that’s in our immediate future — as long as we continue our nation’s leading efforts.”

The governor’s media briefing came after the announcement that a traveler who returned to California from South Africa on Nov. 22 and tested positive on Nov. 29 had the omicron variant.

The patient, who was experiencing “mild symptoms,” had been vaccinated, but had not received a booster shot, officials said.

The virus sample was sequenced by UC San Francisco within 24 hours after the traveler’s positive test result.

Those who the patient reported coming into contact with have not tested positive for the coronavirus, Newsom said Wednesday.

Finding a case of the omicron variant was expected, the governor said

“We are not surprised by this,” the governor said. “This was predictable.”

He added that it’s also not surprising that it was California that first detected the variant in the country, touting the state’s virus sequencing efforts and aggressive testing protocols.

The omicron variant was first identified by scientists in South Africa and designated a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization. It has been found in several counties since.

The worrisome new variant, which carries mutations that may impact infectiousness, prompted swift travel restrictions across international borders as work got underway to determine whether it is more contagious, more deadly or resistant to vaccines.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, said the fact that the omicron patient in San Francisco only had mild symptoms reinforces the need to get vaccinated.

“The evidence that an individual with omicron identified by sequencing actually has mild symptoms is improving, I think is a testimony to the importance of the vaccinations,” Ghaly said.

In Los Angeles County, Health Director Barbara Ferrer said that since the vaccines have been effective against the delta variant, which is widespread in the county, there is hope that the same shots will be able to provide protection against the new variant.

“The most effective tool remain the vaccines and we do encourage everyone five and older, not yet vaccinated or boosted to do so with a sense of urgency,” Ferrer said in an L.A. County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.

Officials urged residents not to panic.

“The panic has gotten ahead of the information, but clearly, this is a variant that has generated appropriate amount of international attention,” Newsom said.

State and L.A. County officials stressed that Californians are a lot more prepared this year than they were last year, during the winter surge that overwhelmed hospitals and filled up morgues.

More than 76% of Californians aged 5 and older have so far been vaccinated with at least one dose, according to state data.

“While we may be fatigued, we also can be way more hopeful that we got tools at hand that will prevent many people from dying if only we continue to work together,” Ferrer said.

She urged masking up in crowded spaces and getting vaccinated.

Similarly, Ghaly said “we haven’t panicked in California in quite some time” because of all that the state has done to prepare.

Still, he said it’s important for more people to get vaccinated and be careful.

“We do expect that, over time, we will have additional cases and that’s why we need to keep our guard up,“ Ghaly said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 43

Socialism.....Sucks!
2d ago

I’ve heard this lie before.🤔 where have I heard this?…..oh that’s right. Ever since they said 15 day lockdown to slow the spread in March 2020

Reply
33
Jeff m
2d ago

from a fully vaccinated individual. but of course when they need to use it they will. there was no need to shut down last year but they did for political reasons oh and of course to create 500 new billionaires

Reply(2)
27
bird dog49
2d ago

One person out of 40 million people in California go hide inside close down everything the Democrats Nazis way

Reply(2)
20
Related
KTLA

5 people in NorCal contract omicron linked to Wisconsin wedding

At least five people in Northern California have contracted the omicron variant of the coronavirus, and the outbreak is linked to a wedding in Wisconsin last month, public health officials said Friday. The outbreak was announced just two days after the first U.S. case of the omicron variant was identified in California. Much remains unknown about the new […]
WISCONSIN STATE
KTLA

California needs tougher retail theft law, prosecutors and retailers say

Spurred by a recent run of large-scale smash-and-grab robberies, prosecutors and retailers are pushing back on assertions by California’s governor and attorney general that they have enough tools to combat retail theft in the wake of a voter-approved easing of related laws. “We cannot function as a society where we have told people over and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

1st case of omicron variant detected in L.A. County

The first detected case of the omicron COVID variant has been confirmed in Los Angeles County, public health officials announced Thursday. The individual returned to L.A. County after travel to South Africa via London on Nov. 22, and the infection is “most likely travel-related,” the Department of Public Health said in a news release. The […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
KTLA

Contact tracing revs up in NYC, other states as omicron reaches U.S.

The arrival of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the U.S. has health officials in some communities reviving contact tracing operations in an attempt to slow and better understand its spread as scientists study how contagious it is and whether it can thwart vaccines. In New York City, officials quickly reached out to a […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

San Francisco resident ID’d as 1st known case of omicron variant in U.S.

A UC San Francisco lab that analyzes positive coronavirus test results is a big reason behind the quick identification of the Omicron variant in California, the first documented case in the United States. The lab run by Dr. Charles Chiu, an infectious disease specialist at UC San Francisco, routinely analyzes positive coronavirus cases in San Francisco for […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Air regulators issue violation notices for Carson stench, which officials believe was caused by fire

A stench that emanated from a flood-control channel in a Los Angeles suburb and triggered thousands of complaints resulted from chemicals that flowed from a storage yard during a fire and caused vegetation to decay, air regulators said Friday. The South Coast Air Quality Management District said in a statement it issued notices of violation […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KTLA

NorCal parents knowingly sent child to elementary school with COVID-19 causing outbreak, officials say

Northern California parents knowingly sent their COVID-19 positive child and a sibling to school last month in violation of isolation and quarantine rules, causing a coronavirus outbreak in an elementary school, officials said Saturday. The child tested positive for the virus during the week of Nov. 8, according to Brett Geithman, superintendent of the Larkspur-Corte […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTLA

U.S. drugstores nationwide squeezed by COVID-19 vaccine demand, staff shortages

A rush of vaccine-seeking customers and staff shortages are squeezing drugstores around the U.S., leading to frazzled workers and temporary pharmacy closures. Drugstores are normally busy this time of year with flu shots and other vaccines, but now pharmacists are doling out a growing number of COVID-19 shots and giving coronavirus tests. The push for […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

1 in 44 U.S. children are affected by autism, new data suggests

New autism numbers released Thursday suggest more U.S. children are being diagnosed with the developmental condition and at younger ages. In an analysis of 2018 data from nearly a dozen states, researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that among 8-year-olds, 1 in 44 had been diagnosed with autism. That rate compares […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Weather#Californians#Uc San Francisco
KTLA

U.S. still battling delta wave as omicron looms

While all eyes are on the new and little-understood omicron variant that is popping up around the country, the delta form of the coronavirus isn’t finished wreaking havoc in the U.S., swamping hospitals with record numbers of patients in the Midwest and New England. “Omicron is a spark that’s on the horizon. Delta variant is […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
KTLA

U.S. will resume Trump-era policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico

Migrants seeking to enter the United States will again have to stay in Mexico as they await immigration hearings, as the Biden administration reluctantly announced plans Thursday to reinstate the Trump-era policy and agreed to Mexico’s conditions for resuming it. Revival of the “Remain in Mexico” policy comes even as the Biden administration maneuvers to […]
POTUS
KTLA

Kincade Fire settlement results in $125M in penalties for Pacific Gas & Electric

Pacific Gas & Electric Co., whose faulty equipment was blamed for sparking California’s worst wildfire of 2019, will pay $125 million in fines and penalties under a settlement reached with state regulators, officials announced Thursday. Under a settlement agreement with the California Public Utilities Commission’s Safety and Enforcement Division, PG&E shareholders will pay a $40-million fine […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

KTLA

19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy