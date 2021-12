Richard Petty Motorsports and GMS Racing confirmed Wednesday that Petty has sold a majority interest of its program to GMS owner Maury Gallagher. A joint statement from the two sides read: “Richard Petty Motorsports has agreed to sell a majority interest to Maury Gallagher, owner of GMS Racing. Two charters are included in the agreement and will be operated during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. This is a special moment for both organizations, as the Next Gen car allows a new chapter to be written.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO