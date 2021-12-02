ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

State Police report Virginia’s lowest number of traffic fatalities over Thanksgiving holiday in 10+ years

By Colleen Guerry
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zMeUj_0dCPoB1M00

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – Virginia State Police reported a total of four fatal crashes in the Commonwealth during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday period, resulting in the lowest number of Thanksgiving traffic fatalities in more than a decade.

“Although even one life lost is a tragedy, this Thanksgiving has given us something to truly be thankful for,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Patience, keeping your attention on the road and buckling up are the anecdote to the record number of traffic fatalities we have seen the past two years. This Thanksgiving, the number of people issued summons for reckless driving and seatbelts were down compared to last year, even though we know more people were on the roads. This brings home the point, that if we all do our part on the road everyone can have a safe holiday.”

Between 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 and midnight on Sunday, Nov. 28, authorities say four people lost their lives to crashes in Virginia. Of those four crashes — which took place in Albemarle, Chesterfield, Fairfax, and Spotsylvania counties — one involved a pedestrian and one involved a person not wearing a seatbelt.

Driver killed after tractor-trailer overturns, runs off highway in Henrico County

According to police, this is a significant decrease from the 12 traffic fatalities during the five-day Thanksgiving statistical counting period for 2020.

In addition, of the Commonwealth’s 1,273 traffic crashes to which state troopers responded during the Thanksgiving holiday period, 139 of those resulted in injuries, officials say.

In order to prevent traffic deaths and injuries during the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginia State Police say they participated in Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort). During this annual, state-sponsored, national program, state troopers increase their visibility and traffic enforcement efforts during the five-day statistical counting period.

Authorities say the 2021 Thanksgiving Holiday CARE initiative resulted in the following actions by Virginia state troopers:

  • Citing 5,127 speeders
  • Citing1,565 reckless drivers
  • Arresting 65 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs
  • Citing 477 drivers for failing to buckle up themselves and/or juvenile passengers
  • Assisting 1,151 disabled/stranded motorists

Funds generated from any summonses issued by Virginia State Police go reportedly go toward court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding, and teacher retirement.

Woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-95 in Virginia Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
County
Henrico County, VA
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia State Police#Thanksgiving#Seatbelts#Commonwealth
WRIC - ABC 8News

Several people forced out after Richmond apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Residents of multiple units have been forced out after an apartment fire in The Fan overnight. According to the Richmond Fire Department, crews responded to 102 N. Harvie Street just after 11 p.m. for the report of an apartment fire. Once crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the […]
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin gives roadmap for economic growth at Virginia Chamber summit

Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin outlined his roadmap for economic growth in Virginia at the 2021 Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on World Trade on Friday. Youngkin’s speech was part of the Virginia Chamber’s release of “Blueprint Virginia 2030.” The report is a plan of action for economic development that outlines challenges and projects goals ahead of each new governor’s term.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy