ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

'The fire that's here': US is still battling delta variant

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile all eyes are on the new and little-understood omicron variant that has been detected around the U.S., the delta form of the coronavirus isn't finished wreaking havoc in the U.S., sending record numbers of patients to the hospital in the Midwest and New England. “Omicron is a spark...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted What Happens Next

The new coronavirus variant Omicron has many virus experts "concerned, if not panicked"—and you may feel the same way, now that the first case has been discovered in America. With this in mind, former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb joined SiriusXM Doctor Radio's "Doctor Radio Reports" and told host Dr. Marc Siegel about "three things that we need to watch-out for with the Omicron variant, said whether or not he believes the Omicron variant is more virulent than the Delta variant, and the level of confidence that exists over current COVID vaccines' ability to protect us against Omicron," per the network. "Dr. Gottlieb also discussed barriers to world vaccination against COVID-19, antigen tests and their ability to detect the new variant, and what's in store for the U.S. in the coming months." Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

COVID hospitalizations highest since vaccines became available

The number of people with COVID-19 receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals steeply rose this past week and reached a new high for the year of 721 on Wednesday, according to state data. That’s the highest number of concurrently hospitalized patients in Iowa since coronavirus vaccines became widely available. “Going into the cold season with […] The post COVID hospitalizations highest since vaccines became available appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Vermont State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Hawaii State
news4sanantonio.com

Omicron variant spreading twice as fast as delta, scientists say

WASHINGTON (TND) — The new omicron variant is moving through the U.S. quickly, with cases now popping up in California, New York, Colorado, Minnesota, Hawaii, Nebraska, Maryland and Pennsylvania. Scientists in South Africa are now saying omicron appears to spread more than twice as fast as the delta variant, which...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nirav Shah
Axios

Omicron cases confirmed in 5 U.S. states

Hawaii became on Thursday the fifth state to confirm the newly discovered Omicron variant after New York announced five new cases earlier in the day. The latest: In Hawaii, the variant was found in an unvaccinated O'ahu resident with moderate symptoms who had previously been infected with COVID-19, per a state health department statement. The variant has also been confirmed in California, Colorado and Minnesota.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Minneapolis#Omicron
KSLTV

Delta variant still threatens Utahns as omicron is detected in the state

SALT LAKE CITY — As COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations remain high, health officials await the impact of the omicron variant. It has now been detected in Utah. A top epidemiologist in Utah said we can face it if we take precautions, but, it’s not the variant making most people sick today.
UTAH STATE
healthday.com

Biden to Announce Plan to Battle Omicron, Delta Variants This Winter

THURSDAY, Dec. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- President Joe Biden plans to announce a new round of measures to protect Americans against the spread of coronavirus variants on Thursday. The strategy will include making rapid at-home COVID-19 tests free for more people, extending rules on mask wearing on planes and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Lancaster Online

As omicron looms, delta is the 'fire that's here.' Please get protected against COVID-19. [editorial]

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported Thursday, “Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health paused elective surgeries because of rising hospitalizations.” So, too, did WellSpan Health at three of its hospitals, though not at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. UPMC Lititz did not respond to LNP | LancasterOnline queries. Lancaster General...
LANCASTER, PA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Contact tracing revs up in some states as omicron reaches US

The arrival of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the U.S. has health officials in some communities reviving contact tracing operations in an attempt to slow and better understand its spread as scientists study how contagious it is and whether it can thwart vaccines. In New York City, officials...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDVM 25

Marylanders react to Omicron variant hitting the US

FREDRICK, Md. (WDVM) — Another new strain of COVID-19 has officially popped up in the United States.The Centers for Disease Control announced on Wednesday, Dec. 1 that the omicron variant is in California. WDVM caught up with some locals to get their reactions. “Omicron is fairly new to me and I admit that I don’t […]
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy