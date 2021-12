For those unaware, the Fenway Sports Group currently own both the Boston Red Sox of the Major League Baseball (MLB) and Liverpool of the Premier League. Early reports are suggesting that both Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux, who had previously been the owners of the Penguins, will remain part of the ownership group moving forward. The senior management team is also expected to remain the same. Lemieux said of the deal: “This is an exciting day for the future of our franchise… This is a new beginning, not the end of an era.”

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO