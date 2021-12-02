DJ Snake To Perform At Historic Parc Des Princes In Paris

Last week’s Verzuz matchup between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia saw a fight break out between members of both camps, which ultimately proved to be the defining moment of the night. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member Bizzy Bone, who helped spark the scuffle by tossing a bottle after exchanging words with Three 6 Mafia member Juicy J, spoke with TMZ about the incident this past Friday (Dec. 3), chalking it up to being part of the culture. Meeting outside of the Ritz Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles, Bizzy explained what set off the chain of events that took place during the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO