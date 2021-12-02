ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DJ Snake To Perform At Historic Parc Des Princes In Paris

By Drew Barkin
EDMTunes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJ Snake is taking Pardon My French to a new level. On June 11th, 2022 the world-renowned French producer will play at Parc Des Princes. The home stadium of the Soccer team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has a capacity of...

Daily Mail

Hugo Weaving reveals why no gay actors were cast in the lead roles of his cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Hugo Weaving has revealed why gay actors weren't hired to play the lead roles in cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. In the movie, the 61-year-old starred alongside Guy Pearce and Terence Stamp as two drag queens and a transgender woman who venture across Australia in a tour bus - with all three of the protagonists being straight men off-screen.
MOVIES
Soompi

BTS Speaks Up About Performing In Front Of Fans During Concert, Historic Win At AMAs, Grammy Nomination, And More

BTS spoke up about their historic win at the American Music Awards, their Grammy nomination, their long-awaited offline concert currently being held in Los Angeles, and more!. A global press conference for the group’s “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA” concert was held ahead of the concert’s second night at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, United States.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Bizzy Bone Says ‘Verzuz’ Fight Between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony And Three 6 Mafia Was “Part Of Hip-Hop”

Last week’s Verzuz matchup between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia saw a fight break out between members of both camps, which ultimately proved to be the defining moment of the night. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member Bizzy Bone, who helped spark the scuffle by tossing a bottle after exchanging words with Three 6 Mafia member Juicy J, spoke with TMZ about the incident this past Friday (Dec. 3), chalking it up to being part of the culture. Meeting outside of the Ritz Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles, Bizzy explained what set off the chain of events that took place during the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dj Snake
thatgrapejuice.net

AMAs 2021: Chloe Bailey Joins Performer Line-Up

The American Music Awards 2021 are but a day away and the performer line-up has just received a seismic boost. Because Chloey Bailey has been confirmed to blaze the stage. Organizers for the event announced that the rising solo star will deliver a dynamic rendition of her break-out hit ‘Have Mercy’ live from the Xfinity stage.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
#Paris Saint Germain#French#Parc Des Princes#General Admission#Ticketmaster France
CNBC

This 33-year-old moved to South Africa from New York after falling in love—now she lives on $88 a day

Tanisha Colon-Bibb always planned on spending her life in New York — until love brought her halfway across the globe. The 33-year-old entrepreneur grew up in Harlem as the youngest of four children. After graduating from Spelman College in 2010, she launched her first business, Rebelle Agency, helping clients in entertainment, non-profit and other fields coordinate their marketing and advertising strategies.
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Jessica Alba's Bob Cut Will Inspire You to Chop Off Your Hair This Season

Watch: Gabrielle Union & Jessica Alba Talk TikTok Challenge. Jessica Alba just got ahead of the "new year, new me" trend. The Honest Beauty founder recently showed off her fun and fabulous bob hairstyle and proved that you can rock short hair during the colder months. Gone are the days when a dramatic haircut was reserved for the spring and summertime.
CELEBRITIES
invenglobal.com

Alexandra Botez under fire after appearing to defend slavery

Alexandra Botez came under fire over the weekend after she appeared to defend Dubai's alleged use of slavery on an AT&T sponsored stream hosted from the 2021 World Chess Championship taking place in the United Arab Emirates. While the sisters later claimed she was being taken out of context, the statement still caused an uproar from their stream chat and folks online who were offended by the comment.
WORLD
hiphop-n-more.com

Future & DJ Snake Join Forces on New Song ‘U Are My High’: Listen

Back in July, DJ Snake dropped a single called ‘You Are My High‘ which had a slightly unexpected sound as it wasn’t as fast paced as his usual stuff. The soulful vocals and high synth-driven track has now been revisited by the top DJ and he’s brought Future along on the ride. The Atlanta superstar is a good addition to the song for sure which will give it a nice boost to streaming numbers and DJ sets worldwide.
MUSIC
edm.com

Watch NERVO Perform DJ Set From Hot Air Balloon in Brazil for Formula 1 Racing

NERVO have taken their DJing skills to new heights—literally. In a takeover for the 2021 São Paulo Grand Prix, the beloved sisterly duo welcomed Formula 1 Racing back to Brazil last week by performing a DJ set live from a hot air balloon. Their pie-in-the-sky performance took place above the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, better known as Interlagos, a famed racetrack in São Paulo.
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Sebastian Ingrosso Shares Swedish House Mafia Album Deets on Discord

Sebastian Ingrosso has shared some tantalizing details about Swedish House Mafia‘s upcoming debut album Paradise Again. The Swedish DJ and producer recently hosted a Q&A on the trio’s Discord server where he shared new information on the album and more to the fans online. Ingrosso stated that there will be 14 singles on Paradise Again, all of which are “dance music”.
MUSIC
95.5 FM WIFC

Adele’s ’30’ is officially the best-selling album of 2021

The race for this year’s best-selling album is officially over, because it only took Adele‘s 30 three days to outsell the competition. Billboard﻿ reports that, according to MRC Data, the British singer’s fourth studio album sold more than 500,000 copies in the U.S. between its November 19 release and November 21. No other album released this year has come close to matching that.
ENTERTAINMENT

