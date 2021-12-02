ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14-year-old arrested in shooting threat toward 3 Mukilteo schools

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 2 days ago
MUKILTEO, Wash. — A 14-year-old was arrested in connection with a threat made toward three schools in the Mukilteo School District.

Snohomish County deputies were called on Wednesday night to investigate an anonymous social media post that indicated a possible shooting at Voyager Middle School, Explorer Middle School and Mariner High School.

The patrol deputies asked for help from the sheriff’s office’s major crime unit and detectives began working on the case.

Detectives said they identified the source of the post and deputies went to a teenager’s home.

The teen was taken to the Denny Youth Center and booked for investigation of six felony crimes.

“These situations, even once resolved, are understandably concerning to everyone in our school communities. We are very grateful to Snohomish County Sheriff’s office and the staff who monitored the situation throughout the night. This was a great example of many people working together to keep schools safe, starting with the students who reported the social media posts right away. Because they reported the concern immediately, we were able to respond quickly and resolve the issue without having to interrupt school. We hope students, families and staff know that there are many people working behind the scenes to keep them safe, day and night,” Diane Bradford, communications and public relations director for the Mukilteo School District, said.

Meanwhile, North Shore School District officials decided to cancel in-person classes at Bothell High School on Thursday because of an anonymous “threat of violence.”

Superintendent Michelle Reid said law enforcement was contacted and the safety concern is being investigated in conjunction with the Bothell Police Department and security staff.

In Ferndale, a student turned himself into police Thursday morning after bringing what appeared to be a gun onto Ferndale High School property.

According to Ferndale police and school district officials, the weapon was confirmed to be a BB gun.

The suspect was turned over to his legal guardian.

Police are investigating and said they expect to file criminal charges with the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office. The Ferndale School District will be taking disciplinary action.

