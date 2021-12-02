ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

'The fire that's here': US is still battling delta variant

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
WFTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile all eyes are on the new and little-understood omicron variant, the delta form of the coronavirus isn't finished wreaking havoc in the U.S., sending record numbers of patients to the hospital in the Midwest and New England. “Omicron is a spark that’s on the horizon. Delta variant is...

www.wftv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

New Covid Variant Omicron Is More Dangerous Than Delta, Experts Warn

There’s a new covid variant on the loose and it’s called Omicron. Experts are currently investigating whether mutations are making the variant more infectious or evading immune response. The Wall Street Journal just noted that the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant was recently identified in South Africa. It seems that this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Vermont State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
Axios

Omicron cases confirmed in 5 U.S. states

Hawaii became on Thursday the fifth state to confirm the newly discovered Omicron variant after New York announced five new cases earlier in the day. The latest: In Hawaii, the variant was found in an unvaccinated O'ahu resident with moderate symptoms who had previously been infected with COVID-19, per a state health department statement. The variant has also been confirmed in California, Colorado and Minnesota.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

COVID hospitalizations highest since vaccines became available

The number of people with COVID-19 receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals steeply rose this past week and reached a new high for the year of 721 on Wednesday, according to state data. That’s the highest number of concurrently hospitalized patients in Iowa since coronavirus vaccines became widely available. “Going into the cold season with […] The post COVID hospitalizations highest since vaccines became available appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nirav Shah
Person
Angela Merkel
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Delta Variant Could Reach A Point Of ‘Self-Extinction’ In The Long Run: Report

When the delta variant became the most dominant strain of the novel coronavirus in the United States in July, experts sounded alarm over its ability to be transmitted rapidly compared to other strains. At its peak, the delta-driven wave recorded over 127,000 cases in mid-September. Since then, the cases have steadily declined, but still not enough for the country to lower its guard down in the face of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Omicron
goodhousekeeping.com

Omicron vs. Delta COVID-19 Variants: Do We Need Another Vaccine?

The Omicron variant has dominated headlines ever since the World Health Organization (WHO) designated it a COVID-19 variant of concern last week. With that, it’s only natural to wonder how Omicron compares to the Delta variant, which has been the main variant in the U.S.—and many parts of the world—for months now. In the U.S., Delta currently is responsible for 99.9% of COVID-19 cases, per data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, experts say that Omicron has a few key mutations that could potentially make it able to outcompete Delta.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
news4sanantonio.com

Omicron variant spreading twice as fast as delta, scientists say

WASHINGTON (TND) — The new omicron variant is moving through the U.S. quickly, with cases now popping up in California, New York, Colorado, Minnesota, Hawaii, Nebraska, Maryland and Pennsylvania. Scientists in South Africa are now saying omicron appears to spread more than twice as fast as the delta variant, which...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy