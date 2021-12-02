ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowe Named Among Best Workplaces For Parents For Sixth Consecutive Year

By PR Newswire
 2 days ago

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe LLP, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm based in the U.S. with offices around the world, has been named to the Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces for Parents™ list for the sixth consecutive year. The Great Place to Work survey of more than 6 million U.S. employees considered each company's parental policies and focused on parents' experiences of trust and reaching their full potential at work.

"At Crowe we take great pride in our flexible, supportive and inclusive culture, and we're very happy to be recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for Parents again this year," said Brenda Torres, Crowe chief operating officer. "We understand the value in providing work-life balance and benefits for our parents and families as needs and circumstances evolve. I have been a parent for almost my entire career here at Crowe and have felt supported, both professionally and personally, since joining as a campus hire in 1994 and becoming a single parent the next year."

Several drivers for the firm's strong performance and recurring placement on this list include:

  • Mobility policy: Crowe introduced its Where to Work policy in 2016, which empowered personnel to work where they can be most productive. This forward-thinking policy has allowed Crowe to transition easily to different work models, like remote work or hybrid, while seamlessly serving clients and providing individuals with the support and technology tools necessary.
  • Parental leave policy: The firm provides six weeks of full-paid time off for all parents following the birth, adoption or act of custody of a child (including fostering), plus an additional short-term disability period for birth mothers. Approximately 185 Crowe individuals used parental leave last fiscal year.
  • Adoption reimbursement: Crowe recognizes the financial impact of adoption and offers financial assistance for personnel who are adopting.
  • Flexible work arrangement: Crowe Flex allows all Crowe personnel to prioritize and set a formal reduced schedule and/or 100% off-site work plan that works for them, their team and their clients. Approximately 740 Crowe individuals are on some version of a Crowe Flex plan.

"Crowe's flexibility has allowed me the confidence to get involved in my children's extracurriculars," said Crowe tax partner Jon Cesaretti. "Through the years, all while working full time, I became the den leader for my son's Cub Scouts troop and took on a leadership role for YMCA Adventure Guides with my daughters. I'll be forever grateful for those experiences with my kids and continue to thank Crowe for its dedication to work-life balance."

As the need for flexibility continues, Crowe regularly reevaluates its policies and benefits to make sure they're in line with the needs of its personnel, including parents, caregivers and those planning to become parents. For example:

  • Time When You Need It: The new Time When You Need It policy allows individuals to make decisions about how and when they take time off, understanding they will still be able to meet their professional obligations, without placing the limits of a set or accrued number of days. As part of the policy rollout, the firm nearly doubled its firm-paid holidays, including one-week breaks in July and December.
  • Elder/dependent care policy: There are times when personnel must balance work obligations with providing care for their loved ones. Whether it's a sick child or parent, Crowe caregivers can receive up to six weeks of fully paid time off to help care for family members who have a serious medical condition.
  • Inclusive fertility and family-building benefits: All of the firm's medical benefit plans include access to fertility benefits. The comprehensive coverage offers access to the latest technologies, treatments and high-quality care through a premier network of fertility specialists, as well as personalized emotional support and guidance.
  • Parents Network: The Crowe Parents Network provides a space to offer support, assistance and networking opportunities. Members of this network include parents, caregivers, individuals hoping to become parents and personnel looking to best support their colleagues who are parents.

For more information on the benefits of working at Crowe, please visit the Crowe careers page.

About Crowe Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

Twitter: @CroweUSALinkedIn: Crowe

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crowe-named-among-best-workplaces-for-parents-for-sixth-consecutive-year-301436581.html

SOURCE Crowe LLP

