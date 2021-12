Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons met while playing a couple on the second season of Fargo, started dating after the show wrapped, got engaged and now have two young sons together. They have reunited again, this time on the big screen for writer-director Jane Campion in her Netflix drama The Power of the Dog, playing (you guessed it) a couple tormented by the brother (Benedict Cumberbatch) of Plemons’ character. And don’t expect it to be their last collaboration. Dunst told THR at the film’s AFI Fest premiere that the duo are planning their next outing as an acting team. “We actually...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO