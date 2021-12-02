ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Plant pathogen evades immune system by targeting the microbiome

Science Daily
 4 days ago

A team of biologists has identified that the pathogenic fungus Verticillium dahliae, responsible for wilt disease in many crops, secretes an 'effector' molecule to target the microbiome of plants to promote infection. The research was performed by the team of Alexander von Humboldt Professor Dr Bart Thomma at the University of...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Herpes virus found to promote chronic deterioration of the immune system

A research team at the University of Córdoba is studying the alterations that occur in the immune system's T lymphocytes with respect to age and in relation to the cytomegalovirus herpesvirus. T lymphocytes are the cells of the immune system in charge of fending off viruses and cellular alterations produced...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

What happens to our immune systems when we get a booster?

Questions about COVID-19 vaccine boosters—like who is eligible and how to choose one—have dominated scientific discussions, news headlines, and dinner-table conversations recently, but the practice of giving our immune systems periodic "refreshers" is anything but new. Jonathan Abraham, assistant professor of microbiology in the Blavatnik Institute at Harvard Medical School...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

How Long COVID could harm your immune system

In a recent study published on medRxiv, researchers have delivered crucial insight into the lasting immune system dysregulation caused by COVID-19. They showed that people’s immune systems were strongly altered six months after their COVID-19 infection, with the immune cells and gene expression experienced during this post-infection period holding clues to the intriguing ‘Long COVID’ symptoms affecting some patients.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Adding single type of bacteria to gut microbiome boosted anti-tumor immunity in mice

A bacterium common in the mouse gut microbiome can charge up the immune system to fight cancer cells in the colon, researchers from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine report today in the journal Immunity. The study showed that bacterium Helicobacter hepaticus boosted adaptive immune response and prompted selective...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immune System#Pathogenic Fungus#Microbiome#The University Of Cologne#Ceplas#Utrecht University#Planta Mycobiome#Pnas
johnstonsunrise.net

Boost your immune system

Your immune system is a network of tissues and cells that work together to defend your body against such things as viruses, bacteria, fungi, parasites and even cancer cells. When your immune system senses some harmful foreign substance, it kicks into action by signaling molecules called cytokines. There are two kinds of immune responses : innate and adaptive. They work closely together but each have different functions. This may sound confusing, so to keep it simple, just think of your innate immune system as the first responders. The innate recognizes a problem and activates the adaptive immune system which works with memory, so it knows how to respond to a problem in the future.
CANCER
Nature.com

HIV-1 Vif suppresses antiviral immunity by targeting STING

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. HIV-1 infection-induced cGAS"“STING"“TBK1"“IRF3 signaling activates innate immunity to produce type I interferon (IFN). The HIV-1 nonstructural protein viral infectivity factor (Vif) is essential in HIV-1 replication, as it degrades the host restriction factor APOBEC3G. However, whether and how it regulates the host immune response remains to be determined. In this study, we found that Vif inhibited the production of type I IFN to promote immune evasion. HIV-1 infection induced the activation of the host tyrosine kinase FRK, which subsequently phosphorylated the immunoreceptor tyrosine-based inhibitory motif (ITIM) of Vif and enhanced the interaction between Vif and the cellular tyrosine phosphatase SHP-1 to inhibit type I IFN. Mechanistically, the association of Vif with SHP-1 facilitated SHP-1 recruitment to STING and inhibited the K63-linked ubiquitination of STING at Lys337 by dephosphorylating STING at Tyr162. However, the FRK inhibitor D-65495 counteracted the phosphorylation of Vif to block the immune evasion of HIV-1 and antagonize infection. These findings reveal a previously unknown mechanism through which HIV-1 evades antiviral immunity via the ITIM-containing protein to inhibit the posttranslational modification of STING. These results provide a molecular basis for the development of new therapeutic strategies to treat HIV-1 infection.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Researchers attacking menacing ‘superbug’

Scientists around the world have been working in earnest to improve understanding of an increasingly virulent superbug, Clostridium difficile. The highly contagious hospital-acquired pathogen, designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as one of the five most urgent threats to the U.S. healthcare system, causes more than 500,000 infections and 29,000 deaths each year at a total societal cost exceeding $5 billion.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Netherlands
Science Daily

Harnessing the organization of the cell surface

Biological cells have multiple functions, and they need to communicate with each other to coordinate them. Molecules on the cell surface are central to this process. For decades, biologists have been studying such surface proteins and it is becoming increasingly clear that not only their presence but also their organisation on the cell's surface is crucial to the function of a cell.
CANCER
Science Daily

Host and resident bacteria join forces to control fungi in plant roots

In nature, the roots of healthy plants are colonized by complex microbial communities of bacteria and filamentous eukaryotes (i.e., fungi and oomycetes), the composition of which profoundly influences plant health. Maintaining a microbial equilibrium in their roots is very important for plants to remain healthy, however, the means by which this is achieved by plants is still largely unknown. Now, in a new study published in PNAS, Stéphane Hacquard and his colleagues from the Department of Plant-Microbe Interactions at the MPIPZ in Cologne, Germany, shed light on the host and microbial factors that are required to maintain a beneficial relationship between plant roots and their diverse microbial partners.
WILDLIFE
MedicineNet.com

How Are Antibodies Produced and What's Their Role in the Immune System?

Antibodies are an integral part of your body’s immune system. There are different kinds of antibodies, but all are necessary to the immune system to fight foreign bacteria and viruses. Your immune system is composed of organs, cells, and chemicals that all work together to fight infections that threaten your...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Scientists pinpoint protein’s role in critical gene expression

Each cell in our body needs a fuel source to grow and divide to keep us alive. Most cells prefer a fuel source of high energy-containing sugar, but there are many times when our cells find themselves in short supply and must find other sources of energy to maintain their basic functions to stay alive. As most organisms experience times of feast and famine, cells have evolved ways to respond rapidly to a changing nutrient environment. The lab of Brian Strahl, PhD, interim chair of the UNC Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the UNC School of Medicine has unraveled more details for how cells do this, garnering insights into the basic ways in which cell epigenetics affect biology and disease.
CANCER
Science Daily

Researchers identify key RNA 'gatekeeper' in gene expression, pointing to possible new drug targets

An important player in the healthy development of female embryos turns out also to play a key role in regulating the behavior of chromosome loops and gene expression in both sexes, according to a new study by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). These findings, reported in the journal Cell, could help create new targets for drug development.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Predicting protein-protein interactions

In research published in the journal Cell Systems, Professor Lenore Cowen of the Tufts Department of Computer Science and colleagues from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) collaborated to design a structurally-motivated deep learning method built from recent advances in neural language modeling. The team's deep-learning model, called D-SCRIPT, was able to predict protein-protein interactions (PPIs) from primary amino acid sequences.
SCIENCE
The Daily

Plant immunity, defenses, and the circadian clock

Editor’s note: “Grow As You Go” is a weekly column chronicling the flora of UW and its impact on mental health and overall well-being. Plants are more like us than we think — they are complex organisms that have immune systems and can react to environmental changes. Two biology labs at UW are studying these reactions and how they can be affected by different environments.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Language used by researchers to describe human populations has evolved over the last 70 years

National Institutes of Health researchers have found that the words that scientists use to describe human populations -- such as race, ancestry, and ethnicity -- significantly changed from 1949 to 2018. Such changes and their timing, along with new descriptors for certain population groups, may be linked to structural racism, social trends, and how people view social constructs such as race.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Bacterium Boosts Immune System against Colon Cancer Cells in Mice

A bacterium common in the mouse gut microbiome may aid the immune system in fighting cancer cells in the colon, report researchers from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Their findings pave a way for new therapeutics designed based on molecules produced by beneficial bacteria, and a new therapeutic strategy for colorectal cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Immune system-stimulating nanoparticle could lead to more powerful vaccines

A common strategy to make vaccines more powerful is to deliver them along with an adjuvant—a compound that stimulates the immune system to produce a stronger response. Researchers from MIT, the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, and other institutions have now designed a new nanoparticle adjuvant that may be more potent than others now in use. Studies in mice showed that it significantly improved antibody production following vaccination against HIV, diphtheria, and influenza.
CANCER
tucsonpost.com

Study finds infection strengthen ageing immune system

Arizona [US], December 5 (ANI): A new research by the University of Arizona Health Sciences has found a way by which infection affects the immune system that could lead to new immunotherapies to prevent disease and strengthen the ageing immune system. The study has been published in the 'Nature Communications...
TUCSON, AZ
Science Daily

Building a human body through gastrulation

Most animals are bilaterally symmetrical and are organized using two basic coordinate systems. The first gives cells spatial identities along the anteroposterior (head-to-tail) and dorsoventral (back-to-front) axes. The second organizes cells into groups (i.e., germ layers). In most animals, including humans, there are three germ layers: the ectoderm (source of the skin, nervous system, eyes, etc.), the mesoderm (source of the muscles, bones, vessels, etc.) and the endoderm (source of the intestines, lungs, liver, pancreas, etc.). One of the most critical periods of development happens when a small number of pluripotent and dividing cells initiate the differentiation process in these two coordinate systems. In human development, this occurs at approximately two weeks after fertilization through a process called gastrulation and is associated with an embryonic structure called the primitive streak -- a structure in early development that initiates bilateral symmetry and germ layer formation. Like water flowing down the side of a mountain, a gastrulating cell embarks on a journal of no return, culminating in its terminal differentiation into one of several hundred cell lineages that make up human tissues and organs.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy