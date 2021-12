Losses are ubiquitous and unavoidable in nature inhibiting the performance of most optical processes. Manipulating losses to adjust the dissipation of photons is analogous to braking a running car that is as important as populating photons via a gain medium. Here, we introduce the transient loss boundary into a photon populated cavity that functions as a 'photon brake' and probe photon dynamics by engineering the 'brake timing' and 'brake strength'. Coupled cavity photons can be distinguished by stripping one photonic mode through controlling the loss boundary, which enables the transition from a coupled to an uncoupled state. We interpret the transient boundary as a perturbation by considering both real and imaginary parts of permittivity, and the dynamic process is modeled with a temporal two-dipole oscillator: one with the natural resonant polarization and the other with a frequency-shift polarization. The model unravels the underlying mechanism of concomitant coherent spectral oscillations and generation of tone-tuning cavity photons in the braking process. By synthesizing the temporal loss boundary into a photon populated cavity, a plethora of interesting phenomena and applications are envisioned such as the observation of quantum squeezed states, low-loss nonreciprocal waveguides and ultrafast beam scanning devices.

