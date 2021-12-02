ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

These top-rated Harman Kardon headphones are 76% off right now

By Krystin Arneson
MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarman Kardon headphones are some of the best on the market, and the top-rated FLYs are currently going for a cool $190 off on eBay — that's a 76% markdown if you want to get really specific. Beyond delivering great sound, they...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
PC Magazine

Best Buy Black Friday Deals Start This Week: Here's What You Can Get

Black Friday may be more than a week away, but Best Buy's deals officially begin on Nov. 19. The store is promising thousands of deals online and in stores. If you're braving the crowds, Best Buy stores open at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. on Nov. 19, and will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Check out the full holiday in-store schedule below:
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
AOL Corp

Missed Black Friday? Amazon's Cyber Weekend deals are still going strong — here are the best!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. You've obsessed over it, dreamed about it, saved up for it. Well, guess what? Cyber Weekend is NOW! There's a mind-bending array of sales to take advantage of, and Amazon is, of course, at the center of the action. Their Black Friday sale has extended into early Cyber Monday deals, and their biggest sellers in tech, gaming, beauty and more are deeply discounted, with more deals to drop over the weekend. Now's your chance to get a head start on holiday shopping... and maybe treat yourself to a little something, too!
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This 10.1-inch Android tablet is only $79 at Walmart for Black Friday

It’s always useful to have a tablet around the house. You can view videos on a screen that’s bigger than your phone, read books on apps like Kindle, or give it to your kids to play games and watch educational content. However, the best Black Friday tablet deals don’t always have to cost hundreds of dollars. If you’re looking for a versatile and affordable tablet for your family, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. You can pick up the onn. 10.1-inch Android tablet for just $79, a $30 discount from the original price of $109. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best Black Friday deals on cheap tablets.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Cyber Monday 2021 tech deals: Best discounts on Sony headphones, Pixel 6, AirPods, Kindle and more

Cyber Monday has arrived, meaning the biggest shopping event of the year is drawing to a close. But that doesn’t mean you’ve missed out.There are still countless thousands of Cyber Monday tech deals still to sift through, so we’ve separated out our expert coverage to include more TV deals and laptop deals. That way, we’ve plenty of space here in our main tech guide to focus on everything else, from games consoles and toys to phones, tablets, smart home gadgets and electrical appliances.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop nowWe’re seeing discounts on products from top brands such...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Headphones#Voice Control
TechRadar

Get $500 off one of the best soundbars ever made in this early Black Friday deal

Best Buy has some great early Black Friday deals, like this $500 discount on one of our highest-rated soundbars ever; the Samsung HW-Q950A. This early Black Friday deal has an incredible discount on one of the best soundbars on the market. It features 22 speakers that deliver 16 channels of sound- helped by a large subwoofer that has a huge 8-inch driver and a pair of two wireless rear speakers- all to create 616W of power. Together, the package brings powerful and immersive sounds that no other soundbar can compete with. We gave it a five-star rating for good reason; it’s as good as a soundbar gets. The HW-Q950A is also compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.
ELECTRONICS
YourCentralValley.com

Best gift ideas under $100 and on sale now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re not careful, purchasing holiday gifts for the people who are closest to you can get expensive. It’s helpful to be aware of not only which items are consistently rated the best, but when exceptional sales happen, so you can buy quality at a […]
SHOPPING
whathifi.com

Five-star in-ear Bose headphones down to lowest ever price

The sales may have been and gone but there's a fantastic deal on these five-star-rated Bose headphones. The superb Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are down to their lowest ever price of £170 at Amazon in the UK and $199 in the US. That's down by £79/$80 compared to the launch price.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Must-have smart gadgets for home and kitchen under $200

Revamp your home and kitchen with tech, affordably, when you get these smart gadgets for home and kitchen. They’re all under $200, giving you the capabilities you love at a price that’s budget friendly. Yes, you can track your home’s air quality—and take steps to improve it—for under $70 with...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Google
makeuseof.com

Alexa Won't Connect to Wi-Fi? A Troubleshooting Guide to Fix It

Amazon Alexa is a fantastic personal assistant, but it’s only useful if it can connect to the internet. When you ask Alexa a question or ask it to do something, it needs to “phone home” using your home network to obey your query. As such, when Alexa has issues connecting...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Amazon Echo: 6 Alexa features you should turn off on your smart speaker and display now

Voice assistants like Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant are consistently getting smarter. Plenty of hidden perks will improve your experience, and Alexa's third-party skills and routines add even more. But for all the cool new games, hidden Easter eggs and smart home integrations, there are also features that make Alexa not so smart. Yes, turning off certain features can actually make using your Amazon Echo speakers and displays safer and better than before.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

The K-Mini From Keurig Is $30 Off Right Now

Amazon has released many of its Black Friday sale prices early, which includes this K-Mini single cup coffee maker from Keurig. While this model doesn’t come with a small display and a few of the extra features, it does come in at a smaller price and it takes up a lot less space.
SHOPPING
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Get your groove on with these budget-friendly wireless earbuds

Most of us have experienced the nightmare of pulling our headphones out of our pocket or bag only to find them tangled beyond recognition. When Apple unveiled their wireless AirPods in 2016, they undeniably solved this knotty issue – but at a price. While AirPods are blissfully hands-free, discrete and quick to charge, it can be hard to justify dropping $100+ on headphones that are arguably easy to lose and pricey to replace.
ELECTRONICS
SFGate

Take $300 off this top-rated gaming laptop at Walmart right now

This laptop is perfect for gamers who want to take their playing to the next level (ha), but don't want to splash out a ton of money on an expensive pro-level gaming model. Right now, it's $300 off at Walmart, bringing the price down to just under $500. MSI GF63...
COMPUTERS
goodhousekeeping.com

This top-rated Shark vacuum cleaner is currently 50% off

A Shark vacuum cleaner which scored highly during Good Housekeeping Institute testing has been reduced to half price. The Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner (NZ801UKT) scored an impressive 91/100 in GHI tests and was judged as the runner-up best upright vacuum cleaner. The model is currently available for half its usual...
ELECTRONICS
BobVila

These New Headphones Conduct Sound Through the Bone—and Are Particularly Good for Multitasking

I’ve been a fan of my Apple AirPods since I got them two years ago. I wear them when I’m at my desk writing, when I’m doing chores around the house, and when I’m at the gym working out. Most of that time, I’ve got music, podcasts, or my favorite Netflix binge playing. But after a couple of hours wearing my AirPods, they start to make my ears ache. Also, I only wear one when running outside so I can hear cars. I’ve been looking at an alternative for a while. That’s when I learned about bone conduction technology, in particular AfterShokz headphones.
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy