ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

UDOT will close parts of I-80 Saturday

By Brandon May
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zzN0G_0dCPlHD500

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation will close the I-80 in both directions between 700 E and Foothill Dr. Saturday night.

UDOT is constructing a new 1700 E bridge over the I-80 using an innovative construction method known as Accelerated Bridge Construction. Once the bridge is complete, crews will demolish the old bridge and slide the new one into its place.

UPDATE: Suspect in Taylorsville shooting succumbs to injuries, officer released from hospital

UDOT is a national leader in the Accelerated Bridge Construction process which helps reduce delays and get more people where they want to go, according to a press release.

The construction at 1700 E is part of the reconstruction project for I-80 between 1300 E and 2300. UDOT plans to replace the existing pavement with concrete, add a new eastbound lane, and rebuild the bridges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Warm temps this weekend with possible wet weather on the horizon

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Saturday, folks! The start of our weekend in the Beehive State is very similar to our work week. Expect above-average warmth, dry conditions and smog to linger in parts of the state. Today though, the stronghold that high pressure has had on the state will begin to weaken, which […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Another December day of sunshine and poor air quality

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or Happy Friday eve Utah! So far this week we’ve seen dry skies, above-average warmth, and inversion haze in the valleys. Today won’t be an exception to that rule as we get more of the same. A stubborn high pressure will lead to mostly sunny and partly cloudy […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Warm temps with hazy skies this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, friends! It’s the first Friday of December, but it sure doesn’t feel like it, with another day of above-average warmth, dry conditions, and hazy skies in several Northern Utah counties. High pressure and inversion still have a stronghold on Northern Utah, while this broad area of high pressure […]
ENVIRONMENT
ABC4

Another warm December day, dry conditions, and impacted air quality

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We kicked off December with above-average temperatures, hazy skies, and dry conditions and the trend continues as we make it through the next couple of days. A large area of high pressure dominates the west, and that brings mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the state as temperatures […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Traffic
Local
Utah Government
Utah State
Utah Traffic
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Taylorsville, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
ABC4

When and how to report wildlife sightings

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – What do you do when you spot a wild animal outside your home or up in the mountains? With Utah’s growing population and a wide array of outdoor activities, wildlife experts say the chances of running into wildlife is pretty high. You may run into big animals out hiking or even […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Multiple vehicles shot at on I-15 in Juab County, two people hit

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating what led to four vehicles on I-15 being shot early Tuesday morning. Authorities say at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, several vehicles were traveling between Nephi and Scipio in Juab County when they were shot at. UHP reports three of the vehicles were southbound […]
JUAB COUNTY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy