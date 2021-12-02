ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

A two-vehicle accident injured 5 people on Highway 32 (Chico, CA)

 2 days ago

On Tuesday night, five people received injuries following a traffic collision on Highway 32.

The two-vehicle accident took place at about 7:30 p.m. on Highway 32 near Meridian Road. The preliminary investigation showed that one of the vehicles was blocking Highway 32 and the other ended up off the side of the road.

December 2, 2021

Comments / 0

 

