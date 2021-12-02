A two-vehicle accident injured 5 people on Highway 32 (Chico, CA) Nationwide Report

On Tuesday night, five people received injuries following a traffic collision on Highway 32.

The two-vehicle accident took place at about 7:30 p.m. on Highway 32 near Meridian Road. The preliminary investigation showed that one of the vehicles was blocking Highway 32 and the other ended up off the side of the road.

