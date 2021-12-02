Several MLB players change Twitter avatars after league wipes profiles from website during lockout

S ome baseball players have knocked it out of the park with their level of trolling on social media.

Major League Baseball owners locked out players early Thursday morning after executives failed to reach a new labor agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association before the league's 2016 deal expired on Wednesday. As a result of the lockout, profile pictures on the website have been replaced with blank silhouettes, prompting several players to use them as their Twitter images.

"It’s amazing to see players around the league change their avi in solidarity," New York Mets player Trevor Williams wrote on social media. "MLB can take away our image but never our LIKENESS!"

The lockout of the MLB players is the first since 1990 and ends the transaction frenzy that led to its imposition. During a lockout, a labor relations tool used by management to keep employees from working until a deal is reached, team officials and players cannot communicate in any way, according to ESPN .

"Simply put, we believe that an offseason lockout is the best mechanism to protect the 2022 season," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred wrote in a statement . "We hope that the lockout will jumpstart the negotiations and get us to an agreement that will allow the season to start on time. This defensive lockout was necessary because the Players Association’s vision for Major League Baseball would threaten the ability of most teams to be competitive. It’s simply not a viable option."

The MLBPA echoed Manfred's stance shortly after the lockout began, noting it "was the owners' choice, plain and simple."

"These tactics are not new," the MLBPA said in its statement . "We have been here before, and Players have risen to the occasion time and again — guided by a solidarity that has been forged over generations. We will do so again here.

Pitchers and catchers are expected to report for spring training on Feb. 16, leaving a little over two months for the parties to reach a deal.

