Peoria, AZ

Theater Works looks to 2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheater Works is back to live theater, debuting a new and re-invented series as well as programs for early 2022. The West Valley staple will return to the stage in early 2022 with a new “grown-up” theater series, After Dark, and a reorganized youth education program, Theater Alive. Following...

Sentinel

Workshop provides theater exploration

FAIRMONT– Fairmont Opera House’s new Youth Theater Workshop classes aim to show all of the different areas in theater that someone can be involved in. Samantha Roseberg is the technical director at the Opera House, as well as the Fairmont Area Community Theater (FACT) coordinator. She’s also heading up the Youth Theater Workshops.
FAIRMONT, MN
TrendHunter.com

Unique Immersive Theater Experiences

'Sleep No More' is an immersive theater production based on the William Shakespeare classic tragedy Macbeth. The production takes place in the 5-story McKittrick Hotel in New York City, allowing guests to roam around and follow the actors wherever they go. The three-hour interactive production is like a choose your...
ENTERTAINMENT
ABC Action News

Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers in Theaters

The Chosen is a global phenomenon. A multi-season TV series, it has been viewed 374 million times, in 190-plus countries and on all seven continents. Its Christmas special, CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: THE MESSENGERS, will be in theaters nationwide through December 10. We're joined by the creator of The Chosen, Dallas Jenkins, along with one of the music artists featured in the special, Phil Wickham.
TV & VIDEOS
Pioneer Press

Holiday Arts Guide: Looking to add a trip to the theater to your holiday traditions?

Some have holiday traditions that involve Christmas-tree shopping. Or baking. Or decorating. For others, the holidays mean reliving old memories or creating new ones in the theater. If you are one of those folks — or you’re thinking of becoming one — here’s a sampling of local stage offerings for you. Most are holiday themed; some are decidedly not so. Take a peek, then make a list. And check it twice.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wiscassetnewspaper.com

This week at Lincoln Theater

Happy Holidays from all of us at Lincoln Theater! We will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 24 and Thursday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving so the staff may enjoy the holiday. After you’ve slept off that turkey dinner, head on down to Lincoln Theater because Bond is back. In his fifth and final performance as the famous 007, Daniel Craig “rocks a tuxedo and tosses off double-entendres with ease” (NPR’s Fresh Air). With shocking developments and twists, as well as some throwback tributes to Bond films of the past, this latest in the series is a must see on the big screen. Take a step back from the pressures of your normal day to day and lose yourself in the car chases, martinis, exotic locales, and the beloved spectacle that is Bond … James Bond.
LINCOLN, ME
27east.com

Playwrights Can Submit To Bay Street Theater’s Next New Works Festival

Bay Street Theater is now accepting submissions for its eighth annual “Title Wave: New Works Festival,” scheduled for early May 2022. Submissions will be accepted December 1 through 24. The festival is a unique showcase of cutting-edge theater, complete with staged readings, talkbacks, and critical discussion. Playwrights can find more information regarding the submission guidelines and process by visiting baystreet.org or be emailing the theater’s literary manager, Hope Villanueva, at litmanager@baystreet.org.
PERFORMING ARTS
crowrivermedia.com

LOOKING BACK IN LITCHFIELD: New theater announces opening in 1936

Editor's note: Welcome to a new feature that looks at Litchfield history, from the perspective of a native of the area. Terry Shaw is a sort of unofficial recorder of Litchfield history, having researched and written two books — Terry Tales" and "Terry Tales II" — of his remembrances of growing up here. In recent years, Shaw has made daily posts on the Old Litchfield & Meeker County Facebook page. This new column will include snippets of history from both his books and Facebook posts.
LITCHFIELD, MN
cincymusic.com

Introducing… The Village Theater

This Winter Mike's Music owner Mike Reeder is following through on his original concept at the Northern Kentucky Store/ Production House 'The Village Sight Sound and Stage' - located in the heart of Covington's Mainstrasse district. Mike’s Music Productions will open a venue in the Deco Theater room in addition to the current Production facility the building houses to support original music and create an outlet for people to support each other by building a place where everyone can share.
CINCINNATI, OH
phillyfunguide.com

The Revolutionists - at The Stagecrafters Theater

THE REVOLUTIONISTS, Lauren Gunderson’s offbeat take on France’s Reign of Terror − the time when a death sentences and the guillotine became the norm. Taking the shape of historical fantasy – the play is a passionate, irreverent, and often hilarious anthem for four female voices, who strive to quench the fanatical insanity of the male-run horror show that is inexorably engulfing them … “… a sassy hold-onto-your-seats theatrical adventure … wonderfully wild and raucous. …” (The Cincinnati Enquirer).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC12

Wicked to return to Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s most popular musical is making its return to the Altria Theater - with a holiday flash sale in December. Wicked will be returning to the theater Aug. 31 - Sept. 11, 2022, and Broadway in Richmond has arranged a ten-day sale for the general public.
RICHMOND, VA
CBS New York

Previews Begin For ‘MJ The Musical’ On Broadway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The new Broadway show “MJ The Musical” begins preview performances Monday night. It’s about Michael Jackson, and stars Broadway newcomer Myles Frost. “MJ The Musical” was written by two-time Pulitzer prize-winner Lynn Nottage. The production provided a behind-the-scenes look at creative team members in rehearsal. Monday night is the world premiere for the musical, which is co-produced by Michael Jackson’s estate. The official opening night is Feb. 1.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

Tom Hanks names his three favourite films that he’s worked on

Tom Hanks has revealed the three of his films that he has enjoyed working on the most. Beforehand, the star defined his “favourite” selection as the films that he has had the best personal experience working on, rather than “the way the movies came out”, while appearing on The Bill Simmons Podcast.
MOVIES
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Why Amy Morton Swapped Theater Work for Role as Platt

You know her now as Sergeant Platt in NBC’s Chicago PD. But actress Amy Morton hasn’t always made her living on TV. Amy Morton has been starring in Chicago PD since 2014. She plays the role of Sergeant Trudy Platt in the NBC drama series. However, one thing that Chicago PD fans might not know about Morton is that she had a rich career in theater before starring in the show. Not only that, but she also has two Tony Award nominations for her performances in August: Osage County and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. These awards recognize excellence in live Broadway.
CHICAGO, IL
Lite 98.7

Step Inside This Elmira Home Once Owned By a Hollywood Film Star

Jacqueline Logan was born in 1902 and grow up to become an actress and silent film star and at one point, she owned a home in Elmira. In 1922, Logan was named one of the Western Association of Motion Picture Advertisers Baby Stars of the year. Over the course of twelve years, the WAMPAS Baby Stars selected 13 young actresses each year from who were said to be on the verge of movie stardom. Names on the WAMPAS Baby Stars list included Joan Crawford, Ginger Rogers, and Jean Arthur.
ELMIRA, NY
Variety

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). There’s incredible history to be made if the buzz is replicated and embraced throughout the...
MOVIES
TVShowsAce

Lawson Bates’ Fiancée Tiffany Espensen Shares Exciting Wedding News

The wedding bells are getting closer for Lawson Bates and Tiffany Espensen! The Bringing Up Bates stars are getting married soon, so it looks like wedding planning is underway, according to an update from Tiffany. Fans are very excited to see all of their wedding plans come together for their big day. While there aren’t too many details about the upcoming nuptials, Tiffany has made a huge decision.
RELATIONSHIPS

