WEST SHOKAN, N.Y. — The Olive Free Library will hold its annual craft fair on Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12. The craft fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the library, 4033 Route 28A. A variety of vendors will sell locally made goods including plant-based handmade soap, wood benches, felted scarves, holiday decorations, handmade bags, wood bowls, quilts, and more. There will also be a raffle with the chance to win items like a portable generator and locally made items. Shoppers can also purchase homemade cookie platters for $20 each.

WEST SHOKAN, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO