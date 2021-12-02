ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Spider-Man Movie Fight Scenes Ranked Worst to Best

By Nathan Franklin
thenerdstash.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s something special about the final movie fight scene in any superhero movie, Spider-Man included. Firstly, it represents the culmination of the film’s conflict – the hero finally uses his resolve to beat the bad guy. Secondly, they tend to be the most intense, showing off the full extent of the...

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Hugh Jackman Reportedly Involved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Reshoots

Hugh Jackman became a fan-favorite among Marvel fans when he portrayed Wolverine in 20th Century Studios’ X-Men franchise. For quite some time, rumors have abounded that The Greatest Showman star will be reprising the role in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, now that The Walt Disney Company owns both 20th Century Studios and Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Rhys Ifans
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Tom Hardy
POPSUGAR

Looks Like Tom Holland's Future as Spider-Man Has Been Sealed With Another Marvel Trilogy

Spider-Man fans will be thrilled to know that we haven't seen the last of Tom Holland in the Marvel universe! Spider-Man: No Way Home's star actor has already been confirmed to return to the movie franchise, and it seems like the future is looking quite bright for him. According to film producer Amy Pascal, not only will Sony continue to collaborate with Marvel Studios on the Spider-Man movies, they'll all reportedly star Holland as well!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals Why He Didn't Want to Read the Whole Script

Marvel's Doctor Strange – aka actor Benedict Cumberbatch – will be making a much-anticipated appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, Cumberbatch apparently knew about as much as fans do about Spider-Man: No Way Home while making the film! In a new interview Cumberbatch talks about the process of making Spider-Man: No Way Home, revealing that opted not to read the script in full – and why he made that surprising decision. Long story short: Cumberbatch claims he just wants to "take the ride" of seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home like fans will get to, so he only took in as many spoilers as needed!
MOVIES
Den of Geek

New Netflix Christmas Movies in 2021 Ranked from Best to Worst

Tis the season for kicking back, relaxing, and watching something silly or sweet, and filled with holiday spirit. For that reason, Netflix has invested heavily in holiday entertainment, bringing even more movies, shows, and specials than ever before to your home this year. So we’ve taken on the holiday cheer...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fight Scenes#Cgi#No Way Home#Ffh
howtogeek.com

How to Stream Every Spider-Man Movie

Spider-Man is one of the most popular and recognizable superheroes ever created, and films featuring the character helped kickstart the superhero movie boom. With a new release on the horizon, here’s how to stream all of the Spider-Man movies.
MOVIES
Collider

The 7 Best Andrew Garfield Movies, Ranked

When Andrew Garfield took on the role of Peter Parker in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man, the general assumption was that Hollywood had found a new leading man, someone to consistently headline their biggest projects. He was coming off of a hugely celebrated performance in the culturual phenomenon of The Social Network. He was charismatic, handsome, and knew how to be on camera. However, Garfield never ended up being all that interested in sliding into the conventional leading man roles. Similar to the likes of Colin Farrell or Jude Law before him, his interests drifted him away from Hollywood's big spotlight and into parts that pushed his limits. Garfield stars in three films released in 2021 with Mainstream, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and tick, tick... BOOM!, the last of which is generating a lot of attention and awards consideration for his performance as Rent composer Jonathan Larson.
MOVIES
Collider

Every Terrence Malick Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

Terrence Malick is a fascinating filmmaker, as he’s influenced multiple generations of filmmaking throughout the different stages of his career. Malick was part of the landmark “New Hollywood” filmmakers who emerged in the 1970s, yet took a twenty year absence until he reemerged in the ‘90s. Malick’s work entered a third stage in the last decade, in which he seemingly abandoned all constraints of narrative structure, and pursued experimental work.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy