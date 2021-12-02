Spider-Man Movie Fight Scenes Ranked Worst to Best

When Andrew Garfield took on the role of Peter Parker in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man, the general assumption was that Hollywood had found a new leading man, someone to consistently headline their biggest projects. He was coming off of a hugely celebrated performance in the culturual phenomenon of The Social Network. He was charismatic, handsome, and knew how to be on camera. However, Garfield never ended up being all that interested in sliding into the conventional leading man roles. Similar to the likes of Colin Farrell or Jude Law before him, his interests drifted him away from Hollywood's big spotlight and into parts that pushed his limits. Garfield stars in three films released in 2021 with Mainstream, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and tick, tick... BOOM!, the last of which is generating a lot of attention and awards consideration for his performance as Rent composer Jonathan Larson.

