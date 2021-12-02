“Caring for Seniors” with Linda Levin from ElderSource

A message from the Jourdain/Perpich Extended Care Center:. To Our Residents, Employees Family Members and Community:. We want to inform you that we have received confirmation that 1 employee at Jourdain Perpich Extended Care Center (JPECC) have been diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the Covid-19 positive residents total to three and employee positive total to 1 since our first positive case in 2021. We have tested all residents and will continue testing several times per week. Resident safety is our top priority and we are doing everything we can to ensure we prevent the spread of COVID-19 within our facility. We are staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO