“Caring for Seniors” with Linda Levin from ElderSource

In between playing cards, knitting and crocheting, Harold and Sandy Levine of Beachwood take to their community attempting to make it better. Harold Levine’s volunteer endeavors run the gamut and include the Chagrin Highlands Rotary Club, Jewish War Veterans, Owatonna Lodge and Hebrew Benevolent Society. With the Rotary Club, he has participated in many community activities – including raising money for worthwhile causes, working with veterans at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Hospital, building community gardens, supporting local police and fire departments, and helping out at community events. As a U.S. Army veteran himself, Harold Levine said he also helps put flags up at cemeteries for national holidays like Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
