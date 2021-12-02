ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

“Caring for Seniors” with Linda Levin from ElderSource

By Palmer Ferguson
iwantabuzz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week on “Caring for Seniors,” our hosts sit down with those who are hard at work in...

iwantabuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
asheville.com

Make the Holidays Brighter for a Senior, Adult with a Disability, or a Child in Foster Care

Your favorite giving opportunity is back! Help make this holiday special for a child in foster care or a senior in Buncombe County by becoming a Holiday Sponsor. Nearly 2 years of limited social opportunity has left many feeling isolated this holiday season. Your sponsorship is more than a few gifts under the tree, it’s a sense of belonging for those in our community who need it the most. Thank you for your generosity and for bringing the spirit of the season to our community.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
The Suburban Times

Sound Family Medicine Elevates Senior Health Care in the South Sound

Sound Family Medicine press release. Seniors in the South Sound will soon have access to a new level of health care. Sound Family Medicine is opening the Senior Clinic, a concierge-style health care experience. The clinic will provide patients with 30 and 60 minute appointments so they can spend more time with their doctor.
PUYALLUP, WA
threeriverspublishing.com

Caring Center gets help from the community

When in a predicament the St. James Caring Center and St. James Senior Center can always depend on community partners like the Jenna Davis Homes Team w/Keller Williams Realty downtown to a lend hand. Jenna visited the St. James Caring Center/Senior Centers offering to donate funds toward a highly needed item.
CHARITIES
conwaydailysun.com

RSVP helps keep seniors out of long-term care

CONWAY — Carroll County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program’s medical transportation program and Meals on Wheels provide critical services that help senior citizens stay in their homes. “We’re in such a rural area. We don’t have public transportation, and taxi service is way too expensive,” said Angelica Kitsis, who coordinates...
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrienne Houghton
foxbangor.com

Seniors given free thanksgiving dinner from veterans

ELLSWORTH — Some seniors in the Ellsworth Community were gifted with a free meal Saturday. Daniel Sullivan commander of Post 109 said the thanksgiving dinner was put together in combination with culinary art students from Hancock County Technical Center and Post 109 Ellsworth Veterans of Foreign Wars. Sullivan said the...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Cleveland Jewish News

Silver Linings: Harold and Sandy Levine

In between playing cards, knitting and crocheting, Harold and Sandy Levine of Beachwood take to their community attempting to make it better. Harold Levine’s volunteer endeavors run the gamut and include the Chagrin Highlands Rotary Club, Jewish War Veterans, Owatonna Lodge and Hebrew Benevolent Society. With the Rotary Club, he has participated in many community activities – including raising money for worthwhile causes, working with veterans at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Hospital, building community gardens, supporting local police and fire departments, and helping out at community events. As a U.S. Army veteran himself, Harold Levine said he also helps put flags up at cemeteries for national holidays like Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Rochelle News-Leader

100 Women Who Care donate to senior center

ROCHELLE — Members of 100 Women Who Care of Ogle County recently awarded their Fall Impact Award Donation to the Hub City Senior Center in Rochelle. Karen McCandless, Linda Graber, Deanna Forrest and Karen Urish presented the award to HCSC Executive Director Diana King. This donation will help provide for...
ROCHELLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elders#Eldersource#Ne Fl
walterborolive.com

Ritter Community holds fundraiser

Members of the Ritter community enjoyed an after-Thanksgiving social to raise funds for a new community center. The November 27th event included vendors, food and jump castles, all as families from the Ritter area spent time together to work on the Ritter Community Revitalization Project. Law enforcement officers were also...
RITTER, SC
orangeobserver.com

Life Care Center of Orlando hosts second "Stockings for Seniors"

This week is the last week for locals to donate to a senior in need at the Life Care Center of Orlando's annual holiday event. The rehabilitation center's "Stockings for Seniors" event helps brighten the season for the location's seniors who may not otherwise receive a holiday gift. To get...
ORLANDO, FL
susqcoindy.com

Interfaith opens Susquehanna center

Susquehanna County Interfaith began a new chapter last week, increasing its collaboration with the Salvation Army to open the doors of a new service center in the former First Baptist Church on Jackson Ave., in Susquehanna. Interfaith Executive Director Cynthia Beeman said the goal for the location is to bring...
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
redlakenationnews.com

A message from the Jourdain/Perpich Extended Care Center

A message from the Jourdain/Perpich Extended Care Center:. To Our Residents, Employees Family Members and Community:. We want to inform you that we have received confirmation that 1 employee at Jourdain Perpich Extended Care Center (JPECC) have been diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the Covid-19 positive residents total to three and employee positive total to 1 since our first positive case in 2021. We have tested all residents and will continue testing several times per week. Resident safety is our top priority and we are doing everything we can to ensure we prevent the spread of COVID-19 within our facility. We are staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Times-Bulletin

Goedde students practice volunteerism

VAN WERT — Students from the Van Wert School at the Goedde have been busy practicing the art of volunteerism by raking leaves around town for those who may need a helping hand! Community service is a key component to the framework of the new School at the Goedde. The Times Bulletin asked the Goedde how the service works.
VAN WERT, OH
WCTV

Elder Care Services requesting space heaters for seniors in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As temperatures drop, many of us are turning on our heaters. But for some low-income seniors, that’s not an option. That’s why a local nonprofit is requesting space heater donations to help keep seniors warm this winter. Elder Care Services serves thousands of seniors in the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Columbian

Senior care providers race to address caregiver shortage

With members of the baby boomer generation aging into their retirement years, the senior care industry has long been anticipating a shortage of caregivers as the need for more employees to meet this growing demand increases. But with the COVID-19 pandemic driving some health care workers away from the field,...
HEALTH SERVICES
Orange Leader

Community Calendar 12.2-12.9.21

Send community calendar events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com. Granger Chevrolet and KOGT Radio are teaming up for the 12th Annual Food Drive from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 at Granger Chevrolet at 2611 MacArthur Drive in Orange. This is to help restock The Salvation Army and Orange Christian Services food supply. For more information, call Granger Chevrolet at 409-988-0000 or KOGT at 409-886-5648.
ORANGE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy