As Justice Continues Push for Vaccines, Boosters and Testing, He'll Get Tested Following COVID Exposure

I was alone with both my kids when I got the call asking if I was still interested in including them in the KidCOVE study — Moderna’s Covid vaccine clinical trial for children under 12. A cold but sunny early November day at the Chicago Botanic Garden, the 16-month-old watching employees hang holiday lights, the 4-and-a-half-year-old working each individual finger into his glove. My phone rang and I buckled one in the stroller and let the other climb some rocks. I listened to the coordinating nurse as best I could, asking a question or two, explaining like an idiot that I was with the kids now, as if that would humanize us, as if it would make the reality of what I was so readily agreeing to more palatable.

