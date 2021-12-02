ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sen. Lee Plans To Force Government Shutdown Over Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

By Porter Huntsman
midutahradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington, DC) — Senator Mike Lee is joining a group of Senate Republicans who plan to threaten a federal government...

midutahradio.com

Daily Mail

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin will join his 50 GOP colleagues backing a resolution challenging Biden's vaccine mandate for private businesses

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has said he intends to cross the aisle and join his Republican counterparts in a challenge to President Biden's vaccine mandate for private businesses. A vote is expected next week in the Senate on a 'resolution of disapproval' of the Biden administration's rule that requires businesses...
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
MarketWatch

Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown as Washington turns to debt limit, defense bill

President Joe Biden on Friday signed a bill that will keep the federal government running through Feb. 18, resolving the threat of a weekend shutdown. Washington is staring down other must-pass items, however, including raising the debt limit and an annual defense bill. Top Democrats are also aiming to pass Biden's massive social-spending and climate bill in the Senate before Christmas, though that timeline could slip.
KFOR

Senate passes stopgap funding bill, avoiding shutdown

The Senate has passed a stopgap spending bill that avoids a short-term shutdown and funds the federal government through Feb. 18 after leaders defused a partisan standoff over federal vaccine mandates. The measure now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
FOX40

Shutdown risk eases as Senate pushes toward funding vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The risk of a short-term government shutdown appeared to be easing late Thursday as the Senate pushed toward final approval of a bill that would fund the government through Feb. 18, sending the measure to President Joe Biden for his signature. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters it was “looking good” […]
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin To Support Effort To Overturn Vaccine Requirement For Businesses

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (KDKA) – West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said overnight that he will support a Republican effort to overturn President Joe Biden’s vaccination requirement for larger businesses. That bill is expected to get a vote on the Senate floor next week. Senator Manchin said in a statement, “Let me be clear, I do not support any government vaccine requirement on private businesses. That’s why I have co-sponsored, and will strongly support a bill to overturn the federal government vaccine requirement for private businesses.” All 50 Senate Republicans are supporting the effort, so with support from the Democrat, it will give them enough votes to pass a resolution to end the requirement. The resolution would still need to pass the House but it would likely be vetoed by President Biden.
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz on ‘The Ingraham Angle’: President Biden’s Vaccine Mandates are ‘Illegal, They’re Unconstitutional, and They’re an Abuse of Power’

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this week joined Fox News’ ‘The Ingraham Angle’ and OutKick’s ‘Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show’ to talk about the Mississippi abortion case before the Supreme Court, Dr. Fauci’s hypocrisy, the Women’s Tennis Association’s (WTA) response to China, and President Biden’s unlawful COVID vaccine mandates. Read highlights of his interviews below.
MSNBC

The price Republicans asked Democrats to pay to avoid a shutdown

On the surface, Congress was able to avoid a government shutdown with relatively little drama this week. Facing an inflexible deadline, Democratic and Republican leaders gradually worked toward a solution, confident that an ill-timed crisis would be avoided when all was said and done. With this in mind, the Democratic-led...
CBS Pittsburgh

Dr. Oz’s Entry Into Senate Race Not Deterring Other Republicans From Running

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When local candidate Sean Parnell dropped out of the race for U.S. Senate last week, it seemed to open the field to many other candidates. One of those candidates was Dr. Mehmet Oz, who announced on Tuesday. When Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey announced he was retiring at the end of next year, Republican insiders knew the battle to replace him would be long, contentious and expensive. What was not predicted was how many newcomers to politics and, frankly, recent residents of other states would seek to represent Pennsylvania. There’s already been lots of talk about Oz, who was born in...
