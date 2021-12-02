ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts Call for Relieving Administrative Bottlenecks to Legal Immigration during "The Way Forward: Immigration Reform for the 21st Century"

Cover picture for the articleImmigration policy experts discussed challenges and called for attainable and long-term policy solutions associated with the US legal immigration system and unauthorized immigrants during a recent webinar hosted by the Center for Houston's Future, the George W. Bush Institute, and the Rice University Baker Institute Center for the United States and...

Comments / 28

Queen Elizabeth 2
2d ago

why should we house them and they get all government freebies that available and yet they send all of their money back to their country and family

Reply(3)
13
Peggy Hill
2d ago

We have a legal way for immigration. I am disappointed with the possibility of illegal aliens getting an easier way for citizenship after they have entered this country illegally.

Reply
10
Peggy Hill
2d ago

If the jobs are so plentiful why aren't American citizens being hired? The CEO'S of these factory jobs want unskilled cheap labor.There are American citizens who would work those jobs if they were hired at a fair wage.

Reply
6
 

