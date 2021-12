If you owned a Nintendo Wii, it is very likely that you played Wii Sports Resort. Similarly, you probably played Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Winter Olympic Games. These are examples of good sports simulation games combined with party game elements. On the Nintendo Switch, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is another great title that offers this type of game. But, what if £40 is too much for you to spend? Instant Sports Winter Games is a cheaper alternative at £25 or less. This sounds quite tempting for a recently launched game, but how is it? Does it capture any of the charm that the aforementioned games have?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO